'The Social Reckoning' trailer reveals first look at Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg amid new crisis

The upcoming movie is the follow-up to the 2010 Academy Award-winning film directed by David Fincher and written by Sorkin.

16 years after David Fincher's 'The Social Network,' writer-director Aaron Sorkin is all set to roll out the sequel movie titled 'Social Reckoning.' While 'The Social Network' illustrated the rise of Facebook, with Jesse Eisenberg portraying the lead character, Mark Zuckerberg, 'Social Reckoning' will take an incisive look at the whistleblower operations that rocked the social media giant as it became recognized as a global force. Sorkin serves as both the writer and the director of the upcoming movie, which will be released exclusively in theatres on October 9.

Sony Pictures recently unveiled the trailer for 'Social Reckoning' starring Jeremy Strong. The 'Succession' star takes on the character of Meta CEO Zuckerberg. On the other hand, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison appear in prominent roles, as established by the trailer. The movie follows a young Facebook engineer, Frances, who teams up with Wall Street Journal investigative reporter Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by White. Together, they investigate the internal decisions and policies shaping Facebook. Strong will be seen playing an older version of the character, which was previously portrayed by Eisenberg in the 2010 film.

Jeremy Strong in a still from the trailer of 'The Social Reckoning' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The trailer was released earlier this year at CinemaCon, the annual summit of film distributors and theater owners. At one point in the trailer, Madison Haugen remarks, "I am here to help Facebook, not hurt it, OK?" Elsewhere in the trailer, Strong's Zuckerberg declares, "People understand that when I say no, that’s the end of the debate." Horwitz and Haugen's investigative work culminated in the 2021 series 'The Facebook Files.' The duo uncovered Facebook's lasting negative impacts on teens across the globe, alongside revealing the social media platform's role in spreading misinformation, including content linked to political violence.

Jeremy Allen White in a still from the trailer of 'The Social Reckoning' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When the trailer for 'Social Reckoning' premiered at CinemaCon, Sorkin took the opportunity to explain why he felt the need to write and direct a sequel to his 2010 corporate drama. The writer-director stated, "There isn’t a life that Facebook’s algorithm hasn’t touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it’s time to say more.” Sorkin further teased, "It’s a real David and Goliath story.” The upcoming movie is produced by Sorkin himself in association with Todd Black, Stuart Besser, and Peter Rice. 'The Social Network' performed well both at the box office and at the Oscars. The film grossed $226 million worldwide and earned eight Academy Award nominations. Sorkin won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, among two other Oscar wins for the movie.