Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ spin-off finally has a filming update

'Tulsa King' spin-off has reached a major production milestone, bringing Samuel L. Jackson's new crime drama closer to release.

Taylor Sheridan's growing television universe has reached another major milestone with the first ‘Tulsa King’ spin-off. ‘Frisco King’, led by Samuel L Jackson has officially wrapped filming on its debut season. The filming update surfaced through social media instead of an official studio announcement. Director Ronnie D Johnson Jr and makeup artist Cat Lane shared behind-the-scenes photos featuring Samuel L. Jackson and other cast members. Those posts confirmed that cameras have stopped rolling after months of production, giving fans their first clear sign that the series remains firmly on schedule.

According to Movieweb, the production quietly finished shooting and has now moved into post-production, bringing the series one step closer to its expected 2027 release. ‘Frisco King’ has taken an interesting path before reaching this stage of production. The project was originally announced under the title ‘NOLA King’, with the story planned around New Orleans. Paramount+ later shifted the setting to Frisco, Texas, before officially ordering the series in February 2026. The move also matches Sheridan's growing focus on filming many of his major productions across Texas.

Samuel L. Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, and Christina Alexandra Voros from the sets of 'Frisco King' — Steve Swisher

The new series grows directly from the events of ‘Tulsa King’ instead of starting as a completely separate story. Samuel L. Jackson plays Russell Lee Washington Jr., a New York crime figure who first appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi. Rather than carrying out an order to kill Dwight, Russell chooses another path and eventually begins building his own criminal empire in Frisco. Unlike its parent series, the spin-off introduces an almost entirely fresh supporting cast around Jackson's character. Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann lead the new ensemble, while Tom Pecinka and Arturo Del Puerto appear in recurring roles. That approach gives the series room to establish its own identity instead of depending heavily on familiar ‘Tulsa King’ faces.

Taylor Sheridan continues serving as the driving creative force behind another expanding franchise. He reportedly wrote all eight episodes of ‘Frisco King’, continuing the same hands-on approach seen across ‘Yellowstone’, ‘1883’, ‘Tulsa King’, and several other successful Paramount+ dramas. His storytelling style has become one of the biggest reasons audiences keep returning to his growing television universe.

The spin-off will naturally invite comparisons with ‘Tulsa King’, though Samuel L. Jackson brings a very different screen presence than Sylvester Stallone. That difference could help the series stand apart while still feeling connected to the larger franchise. At the same time, television spin-offs often face high expectations, and success usually depends on much more than a familiar title. Paramount+ now appears to have a busy schedule ahead with Sheridan's expanding collection of shows.

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 has already completed filming and is expected to arrive later in 2026. If post-production stays on track, ‘Frisco King’ could become the next chapter in Sheridan's crime universe when it reaches screens sometime during 2027.