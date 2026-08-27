Where was 'The Last Sunrise' filmed? Real-life locations where Ry and Julian's story unfolds

Historic estates, mountain villages, and a Menorca cove provide the settings for Ry and Julian's Prime Video romance

Prime Video's 'The Last Sunrise' turns its setting into part of the romance between Ry (Maia Reficco) and Julián (Fernando Lindez), using real coastlines, streets, and historic properties rather than a studio stand-in. That choice keeps the places Ry visits with her mother, Isolde (Eva Longoria), rooted in the world described in Anna Todd's novel. One key scene, however, was filmed away from the movie's main island.

Most of 'The Last Sunrise' was filmed in Mallorca, the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands. Production began in August 2025 and wrapped about a month later, around September. The crew used locations across the island to capture Ry's summer with Isolde and her developing relationship with Julián. Most of the movie was filmed on the island, but one key scene took place elsewhere. A second Balearic island provided the backdrop for the couple's first meeting.

Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez pose together while filming ‘The Last Sunrise’ inside a cave (Image Source: Instagram | @maiareficco)

The Marès & Mar resort seen in the film is not a real hotel. Its exterior and grounds belong to Sa Fortaleza de Pollença, a 17th-century estate near Port de Pollença in northern Mallorca. The property overlooks Pollença Bay and includes stone buildings, gardens, and swimming pools across its grounds. It serves as the resort where Ry and Isolde stay and where key moments of Ry and Julián's story take place.

The property is referred to as La Fortaleza and Sa Fortalesa in the production documents. Travel + Leisure highlighted that the trailer begins with an aerial perspective of the property. Even though audiences can identify the actual castle behind the fictional getaway, Marès & Mar was designed for the story.

Eva Longoria (Isolde) and Maia Reficco (Ry) in 'The Last Sunrise' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Lucia Faraig)

The initial meeting between Ry and Julián was filmed at Cala Macarella, located on Menorca, the island situated northeast of Mallorca. The cove features white sand, turquoise waters, and limestone cliffs, all of which surround the characters in the beach scene. This is the primary shooting location outside Mallorca mentioned in reports regarding the film. The team also filmed in Deià and Valldemossa, two communities on Mallorca's northwestern side. Deià is a coastal village set against the Serra de Tramuntana. Valldemossa sits farther inland among the mountains and is known for its stone streets and buildings. These locations provide the main real-life backdrop for 'The Last Sunrise.' Mallorca carries most of the story, while Menorca provides the setting where Ry and Julián's romance begins. The Marès & Mar name is the main fictional exception. 'The Last Sunrise' is now streaming on Prime Video.