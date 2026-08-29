MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Whisper Man’ ending explained: Who is the girl in blue sweater?

Netflix's new thriller reunites Robert De Niro and Michael Keaton for their first-ever shared scenes on screen
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy and Acston Luca Porto as Jake in a still from ‘The Whisper Man’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy and Acston Luca Porto as Jake in a still from ‘The Whisper Man’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

A missing child, a killer already behind bars, and a father calling upon the one person he was sure he would never need again. This is the premise of Netflix’s latest release, titled ‘The Whisper Man,’ which is now available on the streaming service following its August 28 premiere. Adapted from a bestselling novel by Alex North, the film follows true crime novelist Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott) and his search for his son Jake (Acston Luca Porto), who disappeared around the time they moved following Jake’s mother’s death. After cassette tapes from the kidnapper begin to surface, detective Amanda Beck (Michelle Monaghan) counts down the clock while Tom turns to his estranged father Pete (Robert De Niro), a retired detective whom he hasn’t seen in 25 years.

A still from ‘The Whisper Man’ (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from ‘The Whisper Man’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Now, the original Whisper Man, Frank Carter (Michael Keaton), is already serving a life sentence for the murders of five boys. So who is responsible for taking Jake? As Pete begins his investigation, he suspects Norman Collins (Hamish Linklater), a true-crime fanatic with a collection of serial killer memorabilia. When Norman is found trespassing in Tom’s basement, Pete and Tom discover two bodies. One belongs to Tony Smith, one of Frank’s victims, while the other is Dominic Barnett, a rental agent whom Norman had killed after he made fun of him. It is also revealed that Norman had struck a deal with Frank in prison for Tony’s remains. Before Norman reveals what the deal was, he kills himself in front of Amanda and Pete.

The answer is revealed when Pete visits Frank in prison. Frank teases him for Tom mythologizing his absent father, and Pete realizes that Frank was talking about someone else. Turns out, the new Whisper Man is actually Francis Carter Jr. (Owen Teague), his own son. According to director James Ashcroft’s conversation with Tudum, Francis Jr. is just trying to gain approval from his father, who is incapable of giving it to him, making him perhaps Frank Sr.’s first victim before he becomes a killer himself. Meanwhile, Amanda tracks Francis Jr. down but is stabbed and severely injured before he escapes with Jake. Pete and Tom follow him back to Tom’s own house, where Pete finds Jake in the crawlspace from which Tony Smith’s body was discovered. After Jake is freed by Pete, Francis Jr. fatally stabs him with a screwdriver. His final words to his grandson are for him to run. Tom finishes off the fight, and Francis Jr. falls through a weak spot in the attic floor that Tom had noticed earlier in the film. Interestingly, the film’s final twist is delivered by Frank himself. When Francis Jr. is reunited with his father behind bars, he strangles his own son to death in the same way he killed his other victims. 

‘The Whisper Man’ (Image Source: Netflix)
‘The Whisper Man’ official poster (Image Source: Netflix)

The film ends on a lighter mystery, as Jake’s imaginary friend is revealed to be a girl wearing a blue sweater identical to the one his mother was dressed in a photograph Tom finds among his things. Ashcroft claims to have left it ambiguous, so the audience can decide for themselves whether to believe in an actual supernatural force or merely Jake’s imagination.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Shailene Woodley was devastated when her ‘dream’ role was cut from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
MOVIES

Shailene Woodley was devastated when her ‘dream’ role was cut from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Shailene Woodley describes what it was like to be selected and then cut out from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
14 minutes ago
‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state
MOVIES

‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state

‘The Whisper Man’ was shot in twenty-two cities and towns across seven counties
2 hours ago
MCU fans fear ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ may replace William Hurt’s cameo with another Marvel star
MOVIES

MCU fans fear ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ may replace William Hurt’s cameo with another Marvel star

‘Endgame’ is set to return to theaters on September 25 as ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’
1 day ago
'Miami Vice '85' welcomes 'Top Gun: Maverick' star alongside Michael B Jordan
TOP GUN

'Miami Vice '85' welcomes 'Top Gun: Maverick' star alongside Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler lead the growing ensemble cast for Universal's new take on the iconic 'Miami Vice'
1 day ago
Sebastian Stan’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Fjord’ sets release date in tense first trailer
MOVIES

Sebastian Stan’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Fjord’ sets release date in tense first trailer

Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes-winning drama reunites Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as parents facing an abuse investigation.
1 day ago
When does 'Coyote vs Acme' come out? Release date, parents guide, and more
A JOURNEY (2024)

When does 'Coyote vs Acme' come out? Release date, parents guide, and more

'Coyote vs Acme' finally heads to theaters after a turbulent journey, bringing Wile E. Coyote’s long-running battle with Acme to the big screen.
1 day ago
'Toy Story 5' finally sets Disney+ streaming date
MOVIES

'Toy Story 5' finally sets Disney+ streaming date

The Pixar sequel is available through paid home-viewing options before it streams on Disney+.
1 day ago
Jared Padalecki's Netflix holiday rom-com with ‘Gossip Girl’ star finally sets release date
GOSSIP GIRL

Jared Padalecki's Netflix holiday rom-com with ‘Gossip Girl’ star finally sets release date

The bodyguard-meets-movie-star Christmas story finally has a premiere date on Netflix
2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE | Nicola Coughlan reveals if she’ll return for ‘Barbie 2’ and the one person who could bring her back
BARBIE (2023)

EXCLUSIVE | Nicola Coughlan reveals if she’ll return for ‘Barbie 2’ and the one person who could bring her back

While ‘Barbie 2’ remains uncertain, Coughlan revealed she’d do “literally anything” to work with Greta Gerwig again
2 days ago
Where was 'The Last Sunrise' filmed? Real-life locations where Ry and Julian's story unfolds
MOVIES

Where was 'The Last Sunrise' filmed? Real-life locations where Ry and Julian's story unfolds

Historic estates, mountain villages, and a Menorca cove provide the settings for Ry and Julian's Prime Video romance
2 days ago