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How did Rif Hutton die? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 receives emotional on-air tribute

Rif Hutton provided the growls, snarls, and other distinctive sounds used for the walkers throughout the franchise
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
(L) Photo of Rif Hutton; (R) Screenshot of Rif Hutton's tribute in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 (Cover Image Source: (L) X | @ScottMGimple; (R) AMC+)
(L) Photo of Rif Hutton; (R) Screenshot of Rif Hutton's tribute in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 (Cover Image Source: (L) X | @ScottMGimple; (R) AMC+)

The Season 3 premiere of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' ended with a tribute that caught many viewers' attention. The episode closed with the message, "In Loving Memory of Rif Hutton," honoring the actor whose voice helped define the walkers across 'The Walking Dead' universe for more than a decade. Hutton provided the growls, snarls, and other distinctive sounds used for the walkers throughout the franchise. His work began with the original 'The Walking Dead' in 2010 and continued across several spinoffs, including 'Fear the Walking Dead', 'World Beyond', 'Tales of the Walking Dead', 'Dead City', 'Daryl Dixon', and 'The Ones Who Live'.

Hutton died on April 18, 2026, at the age of 73 after battling brain cancer for over a year. Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of 'The Walking Dead' Universe, paid tribute to the actor on X, highlighting his lasting contribution to the franchise. "We just lost Rif Hutton, who holds a unique place in TWDU history, doing walker voices across all the shows, since the pilot. The walkers onset generally do not do their own growls, that comes in later — and Rif was one of the greatest of all time," he wrote.

Hutton was also honored by 'NCIS' during its penultimate episode. He appeared on the flagship series in Seasons 16 and 19 as Marine General Phillip Braxton and played Commander Albert Burns in Season 14 of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'.

The Rif Hutton tribute card that was shown during the end of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' episode
The Rif Hutton tribute card shown at the end of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' episode (Image Source: CBS)

Apart from these roles, Hutton was known for recurring performances as Dr. Ron Welch in 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' and Lt. Cmdr. Alan Mattoni on 'JAG'. He is also recognized as a prolific voice actor and appeared as the face of KFC commercials during the 1990s. The tribute at the end of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3 premiere honored Hutton's long-standing contribution to the franchise, where his voice became an unmistakable part of the walkers' identity.

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