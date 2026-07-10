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Will there be ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 2? All we know as Laura’s rival joins the Netflix reboot

The series revisits the Ingalls family's early years while introducing the story to a new audience
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Little House on the Prairie' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Eric Zachanowich)
A still from 'Little House on the Prairie' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Eric Zachanowich)

Netflix just released ‘Little House on the Prairie’, and the streaming giant is already thinking ahead. The platform renewed the historical drama for a second season months before viewers even got the chance to watch the first set of episodes. That early vote of confidence suggests Netflix has big plans for its latest adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved books. The first season officially premiered on July 9. Developed by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, best known for her work on ‘The Boys’, the series revisits the Ingalls family's early years while introducing the story to a new audience. According to Tudum, Netflix confirmed the Season 2 renewal in March, well before the first season arrived on the service. That announcement came as a pleasant surprise for fans.

The first-look image of 'Little House on the Prairie' (Cover Image Source: X | @netflix)
The first-look image of 'Little House on the Prairie' (Image Source: X | @netflix)

The first installment follows Charles and Caroline Ingalls as they leave their Wisconsin farm behind and move their family to Montgomery County, Kansas, in 1869. Hoping to build a better future, Charles settles on land that remains Native American territory after hearing that the U.S. government intends to open it to white settlers. The decision places the family in an uncertain position, setting the stage for several hardships. Netflix will officially release viewership data for the show's debut in the coming weeks, but production on the next chapter is already moving full speed ahead. That means the creative team isn't waiting around to find out whether viewers press play. According to What's on Netflix, cameras began rolling on Season 2 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on June 9. Production is expected to continue for approximately four months before wrapping on October 16. 

A still from 'Little House on the Prairie' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Eric Zachanowich)
A still from 'Little House on the Prairie' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Eric Zachanowich)

The series features Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, whose determination and curiosity remain at the heart of the story. Skywalker Hughes plays Laura's older sister Mary, while Luke Bracey takes on the role of Charles “Pa” Ingalls. Crosby Fitzgerald appears as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls, completing the family's core cast. Season 2 will also welcome a few familiar names from Laura Ingalls Wilder's books. Among the biggest arrivals is Nellie Oleson, one of the franchise's most memorable characters and Laura's longtime rival. Willa Dunn has been cast in the role. Joining her is Charlotte Sullivan as Margaret Oleson, Nellie's lively and outspoken mother. Rachelle Lefevre has also signed on to portray schoolteacher Eva Beadle, whose kindness and guidance become an important part of Mary and Laura's lives as the family settles into a new community.

A still from 'Little House on the Prairie' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Eric Zachanowich)
A still from 'Little House on the Prairie' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Eric Zachanowich)

The upcoming season is expected to adapt ‘On the Banks of Plum Creek’, the fourth book in the ‘Little House’ series. Exactly how closely the adaptation follows the books remains to be seen. As for when viewers can expect the next batch of episodes, Netflix has not announced an official release date yet. Still, the production schedule offers a reasonable clue. Since filming for the first season wrapped in October 2025 before its July 2026 premiere, a similar timeline could place Season 2 sometime between June and August 2027. Of course, that remains an estimate until Netflix makes it official. 

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