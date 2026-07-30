‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 locks in fall release date as Hulu drops first look at Glen Powell’s sports comedy

Season 2 will see Glen Powell leading the series as both Russ Holliday and his alter ego, Chad Powers

The South Georgia Catfish are back in business, but it looks like their biggest secret is becoming harder to keep. Hulu has officially kicked off the countdown for ‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 by revealing a fresh batch of first-look images and confirming exactly when the sports comedy will return. The streaming service announced that ‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 will premiere on September 3. Along with the release date, Hulu also offered an early glimpse into what awaits viewers when the series returns. One of the newly released images sees Chad (Glen Powell) standing beside Ricky (Perry Mattfeld) at the entrance of the South Georgia Catfish stadium. Neither of them looks particularly thrilled. In fact, both of them seem worried as they look toward the field, hinting that whatever is unfolding inside the stadium is far from good news.

Glen Powell and Perry Mattfeld in a still from 'Chad Powers' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @chadpowershulu)

The remaining photos feature other familiar faces from the comedy. The stills offer a glimpse of the returning cast as they prepare for another football season packed with awkward situations, locker-room drama, and plenty of laughs. Season 2 picks up with Chad enjoying plenty of success on the football field. His performances have turned him into a star, but there's one problem he cannot seem to shake. Away from the game, his unusual behavior begins raising eyebrows among people closest to him. That growing suspicion becomes one of the main conflicts of the new season. Coach Jake Hudson and Gerry both begin questioning Chad's actions, making it harder for Russ to keep his identity hidden. As suspicions continue to grow, the truth behind Chad's identity gets closer to being exposed.

A glimpse from the upcoming season (Image Source: Instagram | @chadpowershulu)

Russ and Danny soon realize they cannot keep the deception alive on their own if Chad is going to survive the regular season and carry the South Georgia Catfish toward a College Football Playoff berth. Ironically, the one person capable of helping them is also the one least interested in stepping in: Ricky. Meanwhile, the returning cast features Powell leading the series as both Russ Holliday and his alter ego, Chad Powers. Mattfeld returns as Ricky alongside Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson. ‘Chad Powers’ is inspired by the popular ‘Eli's Places’ segment created for ESPN in partnership with Omaha Productions. The television adaptation was created by Powell and Michael Waldron, who serve as co-creators of the series.