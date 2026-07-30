MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Tom Selleck breaks silence on CBS show ‘Blue Bloods’ cancellation: 'Everybody wanted to...'

CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ ran for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024 and became a fan-favorite series over the years
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Tom Selleck played Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' for 14 years (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Tom Selleck played Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' for 14 years (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Fan-favorite CBS series ‘Blue Bloods’ featured Tom Selleck in the lead role as Frank Reagan, the Police Commissioner of New York. Much to fans' disappointment, the show was canceled after its 14th season in 2024. Selleck appeared on the 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' podcast on July 29, 2026, and reflected on the decision as he spoke to host Ted Danson. He noted, “The real truth to that is in the last year of (‘Blue Bloods’), at our last family dinner, everybody wanted to come back. We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary. We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going.” Despite the cast and crew members' efforts, the financial sacrifice was not enough, and the show was canceled. The final season of the series was split into two parts and ended in December 2024.

Tom Selleck and Esai Morales in 'Blue Bloods' (@cbs)
Tom Selleck in a still from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS)

Further in the podcast, Tom Selleck recalled how he felt back then. “It was very frustrating because... out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television, 'Blue Bloods' was number six in our fifteenth year.” He added, “Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on. That’s hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time.” He then talked about how the cast felt like family as he shed light on the work environment on set. He noted, “You get a lot of egos and, 'I’m not coming out of my dressing room until he’s coming out.' And it’s miserable. ‘Blue Bloods’ was never that.”

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Regan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X| @CBS)
A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X | @CBS)

Back in November 2023, when CBS announced the show’s cancellation, the acclaimed actor said in a statement, "For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," as per USA Today. ‘Blue Bloods’ premiered in 2010 and featured cast members including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, and more. The storyline revolved around a multi-generational family of NYPD police officers. Before his role in the hit show, Selleck featured on ‘Magnum P.I.’ that aired from 1980 to 1988 on CBS, and also won an Emmy Award for playing Thomas Magnum in the series.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why did Bryan Kohberger do it? Netflix’s ‘Idaho Murders’ documentary explores possible reasons
TV

Why did Bryan Kohberger do it? Netflix’s ‘Idaho Murders’ documentary explores possible reasons

After witnessing the aftermath of ‘Idaho Murders’, viewers have been searching for the reason why Bryan Kohberger did what he did.
2 hours ago
‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 locks in fall release date as Hulu drops first look at Glen Powell’s sports comedy
TV

‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 locks in fall release date as Hulu drops first look at Glen Powell’s sports comedy

Season 2 will see Glen Powell leading the series as both Russ Holliday and his alter ego, Chad Powers
2 hours ago
How much did Jamie Ding win on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'? 'Jeopardy!' star teams up with Ben Affleck
TV

How much did Jamie Ding win on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'? 'Jeopardy!' star teams up with Ben Affleck

Jamie Ding, who won 31 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!,' teamed up with Ben Affleck in an attempt to win a million dollars for the latter's charity
3 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ original cast member’s exit confirmed as NBC drama heads into Season 15 this fall
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ original cast member’s exit confirmed as NBC drama heads into Season 15 this fall

Firehouse 51 is about to lose one of its longest-serving firefighters in Season 15, which will premiere on October 7
3 hours ago
Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 5 casts ‘FUBAR’ star alongside three new series regulars
TV

Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 5 casts ‘FUBAR’ star alongside three new series regulars

The new cast joins Alan Ritchson as Prime Video prepares to adapt Lee Child's 'Make Me' for the next chapter of 'Reacher.'
10 hours ago
‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 trailer teases fan-favorite character’s return
TV

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 trailer teases fan-favorite character’s return

The Blue Crown’s resurrection legend gives the Pogues a new reason to chase Groff after JJ’s death, but is the fan-favorite character returning?
13 hours ago
‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is bringing back its icons in a way fans have never seen
TV

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is bringing back its icons in a way fans have never seen

Ryan Murphy says Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters return in iconic roles, with a massive twist that reimagines AHS lore.
15 hours ago
‘Days of our Lives’ drops huge casting surprise with multiple favorites returning
TV

‘Days of our Lives’ drops huge casting surprise with multiple favorites returning

'Days of our Lives' brings back four veterans who have been pivotal to the show for an emotionally rich storyline.
16 hours ago
'The Rookie' star reveals Season 8 finale had a completely different ending: 'If we would...'
TV

'The Rookie' star reveals Season 8 finale had a completely different ending: 'If we would...'

'The Rookie' star revealed that the team had shot two Season 8 finales due to a special reason, before they were renewed for Season 9.
17 hours ago
Where is Dylan Mortensen now? Netflix's 'Idaho Murders' documentary reveals surviving roommate's story
TV

Where is Dylan Mortensen now? Netflix's 'Idaho Murders' documentary reveals surviving roommate's story

Last year, Dylan Mortensen attended Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing and shared her statement with the court.
18 hours ago