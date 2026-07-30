Tom Selleck breaks silence on CBS show ‘Blue Bloods’ cancellation: 'Everybody wanted to...'

CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ ran for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024 and became a fan-favorite series over the years

Fan-favorite CBS series ‘Blue Bloods’ featured Tom Selleck in the lead role as Frank Reagan, the Police Commissioner of New York. Much to fans' disappointment, the show was canceled after its 14th season in 2024. Selleck appeared on the 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' podcast on July 29, 2026, and reflected on the decision as he spoke to host Ted Danson. He noted, “The real truth to that is in the last year of (‘Blue Bloods’), at our last family dinner, everybody wanted to come back. We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary. We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going.” Despite the cast and crew members' efforts, the financial sacrifice was not enough, and the show was canceled. The final season of the series was split into two parts and ended in December 2024.

Tom Selleck in a still from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS)

Further in the podcast, Tom Selleck recalled how he felt back then. “It was very frustrating because... out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television, 'Blue Bloods' was number six in our fifteenth year.” He added, “Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on. That’s hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time.” He then talked about how the cast felt like family as he shed light on the work environment on set. He noted, “You get a lot of egos and, 'I’m not coming out of my dressing room until he’s coming out.' And it’s miserable. ‘Blue Bloods’ was never that.”

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X | @CBS)

Back in November 2023, when CBS announced the show’s cancellation, the acclaimed actor said in a statement, "For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," as per USA Today. ‘Blue Bloods’ premiered in 2010 and featured cast members including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, and more. The storyline revolved around a multi-generational family of NYPD police officers. Before his role in the hit show, Selleck featured on ‘Magnum P.I.’ that aired from 1980 to 1988 on CBS, and also won an Emmy Award for playing Thomas Magnum in the series.