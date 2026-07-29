‘The Pitt’ star returns to her indie roots with new queer romance ‘Unrequited’

The upcoming drama is directed by Lynn Q. Yu, and filming is expected to commence in California next spring

Shabana Azeez, who gained worldwide fame after her role in 'The Pitt,' is set to appear in an upcoming Indie venture. According to Deadline, 'The Pitt' star will feature in a movie titled 'Unrequited,' directed by Lynn Q. Yu. The director is ecstatic to have Azeez on board. “Shabana is a tremendous talent. We’re so thrilled to be working with such an exciting actor of her generation, someone who really embodies the ethos and spirit of the script. Audiences are going to get to see Shabana in a way they haven’t seen her before, in a role that is by turns funny and sexy and charming as hell,” she told the publication. Yu has notably written the script for the K-pop thriller 'Perfect Girl,' which is set to release in 2027. The script, initially titled 'Unnie,' was part of the Black List compiled in 2023 (a list of the best movie or TV scripts yet to be adapted).

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Warrick Page)

'Unrequited' is a queer romance that follows former college roommates Trish and Anjali (Azeez) as they embark on a goodbye road trip. Trish's life takes a turn when Anjali, her best friend and former lover, decides to move to India. On the road trip, the duo enjoys California's diverse cuisine as Trish tries to convince Anjali not to leave. Jake Casey ('Hallowarrior'), John Gray of It’s Not Pork, and Danielle Benedict ('Heightened Scrutiny') of The Dazey Phase are on board as producers. Rich Freeman and Rick Berg from Code Entertainment ('The Mongoose') will serve as EPs for the project. If everything proceeds as planned, shooting will commence in California next spring. Azeez seems to be the only actor cast in the movie as of this writing.

The Australian actress' filmography includes a starring role in Netflix's 'Run Rabbit Run,' which also featured Sarah Snook. She is currently set to appear in the Australian drama 'The Airport Chaplain.' The actress has also previously voiced Saira in the animated queer comedy titled 'Lesbian Space Princess.'

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Warrick Page)

Azeez is popularly known for portraying Dr. Victoria Javadi in HBO's acclaimed medical drama 'The Pitt.' Victoria is a fourth-year med student trying to figure out her life in the shadow of her parents' success. At present, she is shooting for 'The Pitt' Season 3, which will release sometime in January 2027. In a recent interview, Azeez revealed that her character has moved out of the ER. “I can say that I’m not in the ER this season,” she told Bustle. “I’ve done my ER rotation, so I’m doing my psychiatry rotation.” All seasons of 'The Pitt' are currently streaming on HBO Max.