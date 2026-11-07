Where to watch ‘Heated Rivalry’? Viral hockey series secures massive theatrical release

‘Heated Rivalry’ will be showcased in a special event from November 6 to November 30

'Heated Rivalry' has been a worldwide phenomenon since it dropped on Crave in Canada. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov's (Connor Storrie) slow-burn romance resonated across several nations. Almost a year after this global sensation's release, fans will see the show on the big screen. The show's producer, Sphere Abacus, has partnered with exhibitors like Regal, AMC, Cinemark, and more to release all six episodes of their hit hockey romance in theaters.

A still of Shane and Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry' (Image Source: Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave)

The series will be available in 650 theaters worldwide. "Heated Rivalry is a global phenomenon creating a rush of social media and press activity wherever it lands," said Hana Palmer, Executive Director, Global Distribution and Partnerships at Sphere Abacus. "We're very excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens in North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand."

A still of Shane and Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry' (Image Source: Bell Media)

Regal is leading the list with over 275 locations. The special event kicked off on Friday, November 6. "When a series connects with audiences the way Heated Rivalry has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of U.S. Content at Regal. "Nearly a year after its premiere, we're proud to work with our partners to turn a season fans have watched again and again into a true theatrical event. It's a chance to celebrate the story, its creators, and its performances before Season 2 arrives in 2027."

A still of Ilya from 'Heated Rivalry' (Image Source: Crave)

Only fans in North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand can take advantage of this offer. The series will be shown in three screenings. The first two episodes ('Rookies' and 'Olympians') will be paired. Similarly, the third and fourth episodes, and the fifth and sixth episodes, will be paired. Regal screenings will also feature special content from cast and directors. Each screening costs $9.99. If fans watch all three, then they must pay $30. Certain Regal theaters will also offer themed cocktails such as 'Summer in Montreal' and 'Russians Don't Blush' to elevate the experience. The special event will end on November 30, a year after the show's November 28, 2025 release. Tickets are now available on participating theaters' applications, box offices, and kiosks. Fans can also access the tickets on REGmovies.com and AMCtheatres.com.