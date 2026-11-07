‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3 premiere date reveals unexpected ‘2 Broke Girls’ reunion

The sitcom takes over the Wednesday slot that ‘Scrubs’ leaves when its second season wraps

‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3 will debut on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, at 8 p.m. on ABC, as per the information from ABC’s midseason schedule released on November 6. A second new episode will air immediately after at 8:30 p.m. The sitcom will occupy the Wednesday time slot left open by ‘Scrubs,’ which concludes its 10-episode second season in December. Later that evening, ‘The Rookie’ returns for its Season 9 at 9 p.m. ABC’s midseason lineup begins the previous night, Tuesday, January 5, with ‘Will Trent’ and ‘High Potential.’

A still from ‘Shifting Gears’ (Image Source: ABC)

‘2 Broke Girls’ alum Beth Behrs appears in that premiere as Dr. Johnson, an ER doctor who treats Riley Parker’s back injury, Variety reports. Dennings is playing Riley Parker in that CBS sitcom, so she and Behrs are back onscreen together nine years after the six-season sitcom ended in 2017. The cast revealed the Season 3 renewal in a video on Instagram on April 30. On August 17, Dennings uploaded a video saying they were back on set filming Season 3.

Dennings starred as Max Black and Behrs as Caroline Channing, two waitresses working at a Brooklyn diner, in the CBS comedy ‘2 Broke Girls.’ ‘Shifting Gears’ showrunner Michelle Nader was co-showrunner on ‘2 Broke Girls,’ which reunites Behrs with her former boss. Meanwhile, Behrs’ last series, ‘The Neighborhood,’ wrapped up its eight-season run in May.

A still from ‘2 Broke Girls’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

In ‘Shifting Gears,’ Tim Allen stars as Matt, a stubborn widower who owns a classic car restoration shop. Dennings plays his estranged daughter, who moves into his home with her two children. Seann William Scott also appears as Gabriel, and Dennings is credited as a producer. The series debuted on January 8, 2025, with Season 2 following on October 1, 2025. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes, while Season 2 had 13. Previous seasons are available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.