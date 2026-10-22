‘Heated Rivalry’ gets major theatrical release update ahead of Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' follows hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as their secret romance evolves, with Season 2 expected in 2027.

'Heated Rivalry' fans will have a new way to revisit Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s romance before the hockey drama returns for its second season, bringing all six episodes of the hit series’ first season to theaters for a limited run from November 6 to 30. The theatrical event will give fans an opportunity to experience the popular romance on the big screen, with screenings at more than 650 Regal theaters in the United States and in additional international markets. The episodes will be presented in pairs, allowing audiences to relive the series’ defining moments ahead of its anticipated return in 2027.

The limited theatrical release is being organized by Regal in partnership with Sphere Abacus, with screenings also planned for audiences in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Each screening will feature two episodes from Season 1, with tickets priced at $9.99 per pairing. The event will also include welcome content featuring the show's cast and director, giving fans an additional look at the people behind the series. Participating theaters will offer limited-time themed cocktails called Summer in Montreal and Russians Don't Blush. Advance tickets are available through Regal's website, mobile app, and participating theater box offices.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 24: Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of 'Heated Rivalry' at TIFF Lightbox on November 24, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Image Source: Harold Feng | Getty Images)

Brooks LeBoeuf, Regal's senior vice president of U.S. content, explained the thinking behind the event in a statement. “When a series connects with audiences the way ‘Heated Rivalry’ has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together,” LeBoeuf said. He added that the theatrical run would give viewers a chance to celebrate the series, its creators, and its performances before Season 2 arrives in 2027.

The six episodes will be shown in three pairings, following the story in its original order. Each pairing costs $9.99, although individual showtimes and participating locations may vary.

Episodes 1 and 2: 'Rookies' and 'Olympians'

Episodes 3 and 4: 'Hunter' and 'Rose'

Episodes 5 and 6: 'I'll Believe in Anything' and 'The Cottage'

Hana Palmer, Sphere Abacus' executive director of global distribution and partnerships, also highlighted the series' popularity. "'Heated Rivalry' is a global phenomenon creating a rush of social media and press activity wherever it lands," Palmer said. She added that the company was excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens across several international markets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA -JANUARY 11: (L-R) Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie attend Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, in Los Angeles, California(Image Source: Michael Kovac | Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Based on Rachel Reid's bestselling 'Game Changers' novels, 'Heated Rivalry' follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two rival professional hockey players who develop a secret romantic relationship. Written and directed by Jacob Tierney, the series combines the competitive world of professional hockey with a romance shaped by ambition, public expectations, and the challenges of keeping their relationship private. The show's popularity helped turn Williams and Storrie into breakout stars. The ensemble cast also includes François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Sophie Nélisse, and Dylan Walsh.