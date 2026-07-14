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Marvel reveals the runtime of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as its tickets prepare to go on sale

In a bid to compete with ‘Dune Part III’, Marvel has incorporated a brand-new feature for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of Cyclops in 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still of Cyclops in 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Disney is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that 'Avengers: Doomsday' turns out to be the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spectacle ever. The team, in a bid to ensure the venture does not suffer the loss of IMAX screens, has arranged Infinity Vision theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. For those unaware, Warner Bros. has locked down IMAX theaters for 'Dune Part III,' set to release on December 18, the same as the Marvel venture. Both 'Doomsday' and 'Dune Part III' releasing on the same day means that the former will not be able to avail the services of IMAX theaters for at least three weeks. To counter this problem, Disney incorporated Infinity Vision into select theaters. It will be the largest format in which the movie will be available at the time of its release. Tickets for this premium format are all set to go on sale from July 20. 

Still of Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
Still of Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The tickets will be put on sale just a few days before San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel is expected to unveil the sequel's first full trailer during the event, at Hall H on July 25. The trailer should also be released online, especially with the ticket-release plan. Disney has also announced the tentative runtime of the highly anticipated movie along with the ticket release. The movie will supposedly be 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes) long. It is unlikely that the film has received its final cut five months in advance. However, since the team is attaching this runtime to the tickets, they must be fairly confident about it being more or less on the money. This runtime makes the movie longer than 2018's 'Infinity War' (149 minutes) but shorter than 2019's 'Endgame' (181 minutes). To make the audience more familiar with the concept, 'Avengers: Endgame' (titled Avengers: Endgame Encore) will be released on September 25 in the Infinity Vision format. Those tickets will also go on sale soon. 

Still of Steve Rogers in 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
Still of Steve Rogers in 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The tickets being released so early could be an attempt by Disney to follow Universal's strategy for 'The Odyssey.' Universal famously put the IMAX tickets for the Nolan saga on sale one year in advance. Anthony and Joe Russo are helming the movie as directors. It will feature several superheroes coming together to save the universe from Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., who is returning to the franchise after 'Endgame' (albeit in a different character).

Recently, former Marvel visual department director Andy Park revealed Doctor Doom's mask, along with first looks at other superheroes, on social media, and fans went berserk. The movie's stellar ensemble include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and more.

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