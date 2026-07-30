‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ locks in release date as Michael B. Jordan pulls off daring heist in first trailer

In addition to starring in the lead role, Michael B. Jordan also directs the feature and serves as one of its producers

The first trailer for ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ has finally arrived, offering audiences their first proper look at Amazon MGM's stylish remake. The preview introduces Michael B. Jordan as the titular billionaire who turns high-stakes theft into his latest thrill. Standing in his way is Adria Arjona's sharp insurance investigator, and judging by the footage, catching him may not be as simple as it sounds. The trailer opens inside an elegant museum, where Thomas Crown begins making his way up a staircase. At the top appears to be his target: a priceless painting that resembles Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers. Rather than rushing into the action, the teaser lets the tension build as Crown slowly moves toward the artwork that has captured his attention. As the camera follows him, Jordan's character reflects on the risks that have shaped his life.

A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan as Thomas Crown taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

“I've been taking risks my entire life,” he says in a voiceover. “But last night, it was different. I felt alive.” Those words are paired with a series of action-packed moments that reveal exactly what kind of man Thomas Crown is. The trailer flashes through scenes of him scaling the side of a towering skyscraper, speeding in an expensive sports car, and preparing for the carefully planned mission. He adds later in the footage, “My heart was racing. Every step was part of a plan.” He continues, “Then, things slowed down — it was silent. And I was surprised how easy it was. But I'm not finished yet. That's what excites me.” The next scene reveals exactly what he means.

Thomas successfully breaks into the museum, fights security personnel determined to stop him, escapes with the painting in hand, and disappears before anyone can catch him. However, things are not so easy. Arjona stars opposite Jordan as the insurance investigator assigned to recover the stolen artwork and identify the man responsible. The footage also hints at a possible romance between the hunter and target. One memorable exchange arrives when Thomas casually introduces himself during what appears to be a social gathering. Instead of acting surprised, Arjona's character immediately lets him know, “I know exactly who you are.” That chemistry becomes even more apparent during the trailer's closing moments as the pair is shown together on a beautiful rocky coastline.

A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan and Adria Arjona taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

Before the preview ends, Thomas delivers one final challenge: “If you don't jump, you can't catch me.” After giving him a skeptical look, Arjona's character watches as he steps off the edge of a cliff and plunges into the ocean below. The upcoming film is a fresh take on the 1968 classic ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’. In addition to starring in the lead role, Michael B. Jordan also directs the feature and serves as one of its producers. The supporting cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk. ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ arrives exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.