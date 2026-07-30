MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ locks in release date as Michael B. Jordan pulls off daring heist in first trailer

In addition to starring in the lead role, Michael B. Jordan also directs the feature and serves as one of its producers
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan as Thomas Crown taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)
A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan as Thomas Crown taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

The first trailer for ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ has finally arrived, offering audiences their first proper look at Amazon MGM's stylish remake. The preview introduces Michael B. Jordan as the titular billionaire who turns high-stakes theft into his latest thrill. Standing in his way is Adria Arjona's sharp insurance investigator, and judging by the footage, catching him may not be as simple as it sounds. The trailer opens inside an elegant museum, where Thomas Crown begins making his way up a staircase. At the top appears to be his target: a priceless painting that resembles Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers. Rather than rushing into the action, the teaser lets the tension build as Crown slowly moves toward the artwork that has captured his attention. As the camera follows him, Jordan's character reflects on the risks that have shaped his life. 

A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan as Thomas Crown taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)
A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan as Thomas Crown taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

“I've been taking risks my entire life,” he says in a voiceover. “But last night, it was different. I felt alive.” Those words are paired with a series of action-packed moments that reveal exactly what kind of man Thomas Crown is. The trailer flashes through scenes of him scaling the side of a towering skyscraper, speeding in an expensive sports car, and preparing for the carefully planned mission. He adds later in the footage, “My heart was racing. Every step was part of a plan.” He continues, “Then, things slowed down — it was silent. And I was surprised how easy it was. But I'm not finished yet. That's what excites me.” The next scene reveals exactly what he means. 

Thomas successfully breaks into the museum, fights security personnel determined to stop him, escapes with the painting in hand, and disappears before anyone can catch him. However, things are not so easy. Arjona stars opposite Jordan as the insurance investigator assigned to recover the stolen artwork and identify the man responsible. The footage also hints at a possible romance between the hunter and target. One memorable exchange arrives when Thomas casually introduces himself during what appears to be a social gathering. Instead of acting surprised, Arjona's character immediately lets him know, “I know exactly who you are.” That chemistry becomes even more apparent during the trailer's closing moments as the pair is shown together on a beautiful rocky coastline. 

A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan as Thomas Crown taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)
A screengrab of Michael B. Jordan and Adria Arjona taken from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' official teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

Before the preview ends, Thomas delivers one final challenge: “If you don't jump, you can't catch me.” After giving him a skeptical look, Arjona's character watches as he steps off the edge of a cliff and plunges into the ocean below. The upcoming film is a fresh take on the 1968 classic ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’. In addition to starring in the lead role, Michael B. Jordan also directs the feature and serves as one of its producers. The supporting cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk. ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ arrives exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Macaulay Culkin’s secret ‘Home Alone’ pitch flips the traps against Kevin McCallister
MOVIES

Macaulay Culkin’s secret ‘Home Alone’ pitch flips the traps against Kevin McCallister

Macaulay Culkin has pitched a new ‘Home Alone’ sequel to Disney, bringing adult Kevin McCallister back for a surprising twist.
15 minutes ago
‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ finally sets release date in a terrifying new trailer
MOVIES

‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ finally sets release date in a terrifying new trailer

‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ heads to Thailand as Jax and Luce become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, and it's releasing sooner than you think.
11 hours ago
Has MJ forgotten Peter Parker? Everything to remember before watching 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
MOVIES

Has MJ forgotten Peter Parker? Everything to remember before watching 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Here's everything you need to remember about Peter Parker and MJ's relationship before watching 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
16 hours ago
Evan Rachel Wood reveals why she’s not returning for ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘I’m sorry to…’
MOVIES

Evan Rachel Wood reveals why she’s not returning for ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘I’m sorry to…’

Evan Rachel Wood played Sandra Bullock’s eldest daughter, Kylie Owens, in the 1998 film.
21 hours ago
‘Jumanji: Open World’ first trailer flips the game’s premise ahead of Christmas release
MOVIES

‘Jumanji: Open World’ first trailer flips the game’s premise ahead of Christmas release

‘Jumanji: Open World’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan drops its first trailer.
22 hours ago
4 characters we think may die in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ based on every clue, so far
MOVIES

4 characters we think may die in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ based on every clue, so far

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promos hinted at several major clues ahead of the film’s release
23 hours ago
‘The Pitt’ star returns to her indie roots with new queer romance ‘Unrequited’
MOVIES

‘The Pitt’ star returns to her indie roots with new queer romance ‘Unrequited’

The upcoming drama is directed by Lynn Q. Yu, and filming is expected to commence in California next spring
1 day ago
Jennifer Aniston teams up with a ‘Game of Thrones’ star for Olivia Wilde’s new movie ‘Naughty’
FRIENDS (1994)

Jennifer Aniston teams up with a ‘Game of Thrones’ star for Olivia Wilde’s new movie ‘Naughty’

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial project will feature ‘Friends’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ stars in the lead.
1 day ago
Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what awaits Tom Holland fans in theaters
MOVIES

Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what awaits Tom Holland fans in theaters

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues Peter Parker's story after the life-changing events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
1 day ago
Viola Davis, Idris Elba’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ sets release date in stunning first trailer
MOVIES

Viola Davis, Idris Elba’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ sets release date in stunning first trailer

‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer introduces Orïsha, Zélie’s fight to restore magic and the movie’s theatrical release.
1 day ago