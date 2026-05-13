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Michael B. Jordan's 'Swapped' breaks Netflix record despite mixed reviews

'Swapped' breaks Netflix's records with impressive views, while critics remain divided over its ambitious storytelling.
BY ANKIT RAJ
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
(L) Michael B. Jordan; (R) A still from the movie 'Swapped' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
(L) Michael B. Jordan; (R) A still from the movie 'Swapped' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Swapped' just broke Netflix's record for the most views for an animated film in a single week. The film, directed by Nathan Greno, features an ensemble voice cast including Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, and Justina Machado, among many others. It received 38.7 million views during the week of May 4 to 10 after debuting moderately as the platform's number-two English-language film on May 1. Though it garnered an impressive 15.5 million views in its first three days, the surge in viewership afterward was unprecedented, making it the most-watched title on Netflix overall and surpassing Charlize Theron's 'Apex.'

A still of the characters from Netflix's animated film 'Swapped' (Image Source: Netflix | Swapped)
A still of the characters from Netflix's animated film 'Swapped' (Image Source: Netflix | Swapped)

Despite the incredible viewership numbers, the audience's critical reception has been mixed. While the animation and strong environmental message have been praised, many viewers have questioned its overall execution, calling it a missed opportunity. On Rotten Tomatoes, a fan wrote, "I loved the story and characters, but the plot and writing is meh." Another viewer pointed out that the story is predictable and often drags, "The movie is sweet but drags on slightly, it is also nothing that hasn’t been done before: narrow minded parents and a child that exceeds boundaries in place like in moana, coco, Luca etc. One viewer called the film a copy of 'Hoppers,' writing, "I thought Skydance couldn't sink any lower than they already did, turns out... I was dead wrong. This is just a copy of Hoppers. (What a waste of time.) Seriously, when is Skydance going to either make a good movie or close down? They're starting to annoy me."

A still of Ivy from the trailer of 'Swapped' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Ivy from the trailer of 'Swapped' (Image Source: Netflix)

However, a lot of viewers had nothing but praises for the project. "This was a fun and engaging movie! Love the animation and vibrant color. I think it is a unique way to show that walking in each other's shoes help us to see the ways we are both alike and different. If we work together we can accomplish almost anything. This is a beautiful story of friendship and unity. Bravo," wrote a user. "It had me squeezing my man’s arm in suspense. Must see. I think the saying not everyone is your friend was cute and they did a little twist off that. 5 stars because beautifully animated animals, wrote another."

A still of Ollie and Ivy from the animated comedy film 'Swapped' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Swapped)
A still of Ollie and Ivy from the animated comedy film 'Swapped' (Image Source: Netflix | Swapped)

'Swapped' primarily follows Ollie, a naive Pookoo voiced by Michael B. Jordan. He becomes a pariah when his act of kindness results in years of suffering for his community at the hands of a horde of Javans. He decides to drive the Javans out of Pookoo land, but he is turned into a Javan himself after touching a magical orb. He must then embark on an epic journey to turn himself back. A curious Javan named Ivy becomes his companion, but things become even more complicated when they accidentally switch bodies. The film is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

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