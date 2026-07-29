4 characters we think may die in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ based on every clue, so far

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promos hinted at several major clues ahead of the film’s release

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have filled the promotional campaign for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' with story hints, character reveals, and footage from San Diego Comic-Con. While the studios have kept the film’s biggest twists under wraps, the trailers and interviews have provided enough clues for fans to speculate about which characters may not survive the film. It is important to note that Marvel has confirmed none of the following theories, but each one is based on hints from the film’s marketing campaign. Here are 5 characters who could meet their end in the film, based on the clues available so far.

Peter Parker

Peter Parker appears to face the greatest danger in the film. The trailers confirm he battles Smart Hulk early in the movie while also dealing with accelerating mutations. Promotional footage also shows Peter building a device resembling Bruce Banner's Hulk-inhibitor technology, rather than relying solely on brute force. Although Spider-Man is unlikely to remain dead if something happens to him, the marketing suggests he could be facing one of his toughest battles yet.

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Smart Hulk

Smart Hulk is another character whose fate has become a topic of speculation. San Diego Comic-Con 2026 footage showed Spider-Man and the Punisher fighting Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. While it's still unclear why the confrontation happens, viewers now know that Hulk is a major obstacle. Whether the battle ends with Bruce Banner reverting to Smart Hulk or suffering a bigger setback remains unknown.

Tombstone

As reported by The Direct, Tombstone has remained one of the movie's most mysterious villains despite Marvel confirming Marvin Jones III's casting. Promotional material has revealed the character's comic-inspired appearance, but trailers have largely avoided showing him in action. That limited screen time has led some fans to wonder whether Marvel is hiding a larger role or an early exit for the crime boss.

Sadie Sink's character

Sadie Sink's mystery character has generated even more discussion. Promotional footage shows her wearing clothing inspired by Jean Grey's comic-book costume while reportedly hinting at psychic abilities and mind control. Marvel has not confirmed who she is playing, but if the character truly is Jean Grey, fans have questioned whether her introduction could come with a major sacrifice or cliffhanger. For now, however, her identity remains one of the film's biggest secrets.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

MJ's role has also fueled speculation. A glimpse from a trailer shows her visiting Aunt May's grave, a location Peter Parker also visits. Marvel has not explained why she is there, leaving fans to wonder whether the scene points to an emotional reunion or another major loss.

The movie's ending remains tightly guarded despite the extensive promotional campaign. During a Japanese interview with Mrs. Green Apple, Tom Holland nearly revealed how the film concludes before Zendaya stopped him, saying, "No, don't say that," while Jacob Batalon added, "Let's just keep it locked." That exchange has only intensified speculation that 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ends with a major emotional twist involving one or more of its central characters.