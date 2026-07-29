MEAWW Entertainment Logo

4 characters we think may die in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ based on every clue, so far

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promos hinted at several major clues ahead of the film’s release
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios)
Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have filled the promotional campaign for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' with story hints, character reveals, and footage from San Diego Comic-Con. While the studios have kept the film’s biggest twists under wraps, the trailers and interviews have provided enough clues for fans to speculate about which characters may not survive the film. It is important to note that Marvel has confirmed none of the following theories, but each one is based on hints from the film’s marketing campaign. Here are 5 characters who could meet their end in the film, based on the clues available so far.

Peter Parker

Peter Parker appears to face the greatest danger in the film. The trailers confirm he battles Smart Hulk early in the movie while also dealing with accelerating mutations. Promotional footage also shows Peter building a device resembling Bruce Banner's Hulk-inhibitor technology, rather than relying solely on brute force. Although Spider-Man is unlikely to remain dead if something happens to him, the marketing suggests he could be facing one of his toughest battles yet.

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Smart Hulk 

Smart Hulk is another character whose fate has become a topic of speculation. San Diego Comic-Con 2026 footage showed Spider-Man and the Punisher fighting Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. While it's still unclear why the confrontation happens, viewers now know that Hulk is a major obstacle. Whether the battle ends with Bruce Banner reverting to Smart Hulk or suffering a bigger setback remains unknown.

Tombstone

As reported by The Direct, Tombstone has remained one of the movie's most mysterious villains despite Marvel confirming Marvin Jones III's casting. Promotional material has revealed the character's comic-inspired appearance, but trailers have largely avoided showing him in action. That limited screen time has led some fans to wonder whether Marvel is hiding a larger role or an early exit for the crime boss.

Sadie Sink's character

Sadie Sink's mystery character has generated even more discussion. Promotional footage shows her wearing clothing inspired by Jean Grey's comic-book costume while reportedly hinting at psychic abilities and mind control. Marvel has not confirmed who she is playing, but if the character truly is Jean Grey, fans have questioned whether her introduction could come with a major sacrifice or cliffhanger. For now, however, her identity remains one of the film's biggest secrets.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in a still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Zendaya and Tom Holland in a still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

MJ's role has also fueled speculation. A glimpse from a trailer shows her visiting Aunt May's grave, a location Peter Parker also visits. Marvel has not explained why she is there, leaving fans to wonder whether the scene points to an emotional reunion or another major loss.

The movie's ending remains tightly guarded despite the extensive promotional campaign. During a Japanese interview with Mrs. Green Apple, Tom Holland nearly revealed how the film concludes before Zendaya stopped him, saying, "No, don't say that," while Jacob Batalon added, "Let's just keep it locked." That exchange has only intensified speculation that 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ends with a major emotional twist involving one or more of its central characters.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Evan Rachel Wood reveals why she’s not returning for ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘I’m sorry to…’
MOVIES

Evan Rachel Wood reveals why she’s not returning for ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘I’m sorry to…’

Evan Rachel Wood played Sandra Bullock’s eldest daughter, Kylie Owens, in the 1998 film.
1 hour ago
‘Jumanji: Open World’ first trailer flips the game’s premise ahead of Christmas release
MOVIES

‘Jumanji: Open World’ first trailer flips the game’s premise ahead of Christmas release

‘Jumanji: Open World’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan drops its first trailer.
2 hours ago
‘The Pitt’ star returns to her indie roots with new queer romance ‘Unrequited’
MOVIES

‘The Pitt’ star returns to her indie roots with new queer romance ‘Unrequited’

The upcoming drama is directed by Lynn Q. Yu, and filming is expected to commence in California next spring
5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston teams up with a ‘Game of Thrones’ star for Olivia Wilde’s new movie ‘Naughty’
FRIENDS (1994)

Jennifer Aniston teams up with a ‘Game of Thrones’ star for Olivia Wilde’s new movie ‘Naughty’

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial project will feature ‘Friends’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ stars in the lead.
6 hours ago
Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what awaits Tom Holland fans in theaters
MOVIES

Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what awaits Tom Holland fans in theaters

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues Peter Parker's story after the life-changing events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
6 hours ago
Viola Davis, Idris Elba’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ sets release date in stunning first trailer
MOVIES

Viola Davis, Idris Elba’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ sets release date in stunning first trailer

‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer introduces Orïsha, Zélie’s fight to restore magic and the movie’s theatrical release.
18 hours ago
Tom Holland teases what comes after ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: ‘It’s a beginning…’
MOVIES

Tom Holland teases what comes after ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: ‘It’s a beginning…’

Peter Parker faces isolation and a darker conflict as the cast signals that his story is moving into a new phase.
20 hours ago
'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz
MOVIES

'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Universal has already announced that the movie will be released on the big screen on October 15, 2027
1 day ago
Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise
YELLOWSTONE

Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise

Moving past TV and beloved ‘Yellowstone’, Taylor Sheridan is returning to movies by writing two upcoming feature films.
1 day ago
Steve Lacy may have just spoiled Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ mystery role: ‘She’s the villain’
MOVIES

Steve Lacy may have just spoiled Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ mystery role: ‘She’s the villain’

Steve Lacy's red carpet comment has fans wondering whether he accidentally hinted at Sadie Sink's mystery role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
1 day ago