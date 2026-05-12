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‘Fourth Wing’ gets series order from Prime Video as Michael B. Jordan adaptation locks pilot director

Prime Video has officially ordered the ‘Fourth Wing’ series, and the fantasy hit’s massive dragon-filled world is finally heading to TV.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
(L) Michael B. Jordan poses for a photo; (R) 'Fourth Wing' book cover (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @michaelbjordan; (R) @rebeccayarros)
(L) Michael B. Jordan poses for a photo; (R) 'Fourth Wing' book cover (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @michaelbjordan; (R) @rebeccayarros)

Fans of ‘Fourth Wing’ finally received the update they had been waiting for. After months of guesswork, Prime Video officially confirmed that the bestselling fantasy novel is moving ahead as a television series. The announcement came during Amazon’s Upfront presentation on May 11, where Amazon MGM Studios showcased several upcoming projects for advertisers and media insiders. But one reveal in particular sent fantasy readers into a frenzy almost immediately. The adaptation announcement was delivered onstage by Michael B. Jordan, who serves as an executive producer through his company Outlier Society. Jordan has been attached to the project for a while, but this marked one of the clearest public signs yet that the series is truly moving full speed ahead rather than sitting in development limbo.

After confirming the series order, Jordan introduced the rest of the creative team, helping bring the fantasy world to television. That included executive producer Lisa Joy, who is also directing the first episode, along with showrunner Meredith Averill and author Rebecca Yarros herself. For readers of the novels, Yarros’ direct involvement may be one of the most reassuring parts of the announcement. Meanwhile, the story at the center of ‘Fourth Wing’ follows Violet Sorrengail, a young woman whose life changes when her mother forces her to attend Basgiath War College. Instead of living a peaceful academic life, Violet gets pushed into one of the deadliest training systems imaginable, where candidates compete to become dragon riders serving the kingdom of Navarre.

Author Rebecca Yarros poses with the copies of her book 'Fourth Wing' (Image Source: Instagram | @rebeccayarros)
Author Rebecca Yarros poses with the copies of her book 'Fourth Wing' (Image Source: Instagram | @rebeccayarros)

That fantasy warfare, epic romance, political tension, and dragon-centered action helped turn ‘Fourth Wing’ into a publishing phenomenon after its release in 2023. The success of the first book transformed the larger Empyrean series into one of the hottest fantasy properties in publishing. Yarros followed ‘Fourth Wing’ with ‘Iron Flame’ later in 2023 and then released ‘Onyx Storm’ in 2025. The overall plan for the series includes five novels total, meaning Prime Video clearly hopes this adaptation can continue for several seasons if audiences respond well. The adaptation itself took a little time to find the right creative direction. While the project had been announced earlier, things really started moving more aggressively last fall after Meredith Averill joined as showrunner.

'Fourth Wing' series in a bookstore; Michael B. Jordan poses for a photo [Cover Image Source: Instagram | @rebeccayarros (L); @michaelbjordan (R)]
(L) 'Fourth Wing' series in a bookstore; (R) Michael B. Jordan poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | (L) @rebeccayarros; (R) @michaelbjordan)

Averill is known for her work on ‘Wednesday’, which became one of streaming television’s biggest hits in recent years. Furthermore, during the presentation, Jordan explained, “This project required the right creative partner.” Joy also spoke during the event, saying the team aims to build a “cinematic world” and “deliver the series this fandom deserves.” Yarros herself sounded fully confident in the people handling the adaptation. She stated, “These are the people who understand that a story means to its readers, and they’re passionate about the book, which is why I trust them completely.” However, no official casting information has been announced yet, and Prime Video has also not revealed a production timeline or release window. Still, the fact that the series now officially has a full order means things are moving beyond early development conversations.

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