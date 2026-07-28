Tom Holland teases what comes after ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: ‘It’s a beginning…’

Peter Parker faces isolation and a darker conflict as the cast signals that his story is moving into a new phase.

Tom Holland has suggested that 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' marks the beginning of a new chapter for Peter Parker. Along with his co-stars and producer Amy Pascal, he indicated that the fourth film is intended to launch a new phase for the character while stopping short of revealing where his story goes next. The movie follows Peter after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Holland also said it has a darker and more mature tone than his previous three outings. During an Entertainment Weekly interview, Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon were asked whether the film closes one chapter or begins another. The three stars said it does both, with Batalon noting, “It is a Brand New Day after all.” Zendaya added, “Whether or not the day has started...is the question.” Holland then responded, “I think the truth is that this is the beginning of a new...thing,” before joking, “Spider-Man: Brand New Thing.”

A screengrab of Tom Holland taken from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Pascal gave a direct answer about how the team views the film. “We definitely don’t see [Spider-Man: Brand New Day] as a closing...It’s a beginning,” she said. The story finds Peter rebuilding his life in a world that no longer remembers him, while MJ and Ned move forward without him. Zendaya said director Destin Daniel Cretton focused closely on Peter, not just the superhero. She called the movie “probably the most intimate look at Peter Parker that we’ve ever seen” and said, “I also think we’ve never seen Peter this vulnerable.” She continued, “I think he’s been put in very difficult positions many times before, but he’s never been completely isolated and completely alone. I think that changes the entire dynamic of the film.”

Holland made a similar point while speaking to Deadline at the Los Angeles premiere. “It’s more mature, and it’s a darker theme,” he said. “And it’s a theme that I think is incredibly relatable to young people.” He continued, “This idea of moving to a new city and feeling like you’re all alone, and sometimes neglecting the fact that the best thing that ever happened to you is standing right next to you. I think for me, being able to tell a story that’s relatable on a stage as big as this is such an important responsibility for Destin [Daniel Cretton] to carry that theme throughout the movie. I was just really excited at the opportunity.” The comments stop short of revealing what comes next for Peter Parker, but they show that the team did not approach 'Brand New Day' as a farewell for the character. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens in theaters on July 31.