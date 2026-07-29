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‘Jumanji: Open World’ first trailer flips the game’s premise ahead of Christmas release

‘Jumanji: Open World’ featuring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan drops its first trailer.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Still of Dr. Bravestone (The Rock) from 'Jumanji: Open World' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jumanjimovie)
Still of Dr. Bravestone (The Rock) from 'Jumanji: Open World' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jumanjimovie)

'Jumanji: Open World' has just released its first trailer, showcasing the titular game unleashing havoc into the world. The movie's synopsis reads, "This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in 'Jumanji: Open World,' the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world." The trailer, released just hours ago, has already garnered millions of views.

Still of Dr. Bravestone from 'Jumanji: Open World'
Still of Dr. Bravestone from 'Jumanji: Open World' — Image Source: Instagram | @jumanjimovie

The trailer opens with Spencer (Alex Wolff), Anthony (Ser'Darius Blain), Bethany (Madison Iseman), and Martha (Morgan Turner) stunned to see animals from the 'Jumanji' running around in the real world. They then rush to a restaurant at Eddie Glipin's (Danny DeVito) request. There they see Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) casually enjoying a meal. This seems to be the moment when they realize that the world of Jumanji has made its way into reality. The reveal of Dr. Bravestone was funny, as this is the first time the legendary archaeologist has appeared as an independent being with no one inhabiting him. Spencer greets him and shares that he is very glad to meet him. "Of course you are. Because of my reputation and my charisma," Bravestone replies in a Spanish accent.

Gradually, other video game characters start appearing in the diner. Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) join the party. After observing them for a while, Spencer comes to a startling conclusion. "They're video game characters, but they're stuck in demo mode," Spencer shares with his friends. Just like the game, Mouse, Shelly, Ruby, and Bravestone try to save the day, but it seems like their skills are not as effective in their new setting.

However, it does seem that they can reincarnate many times in the real world. In one sequence, Shelly is hit brutally by a car, but is brought back again within seconds. Spencer realizes that the only way to prevent the world's destruction is by returning the characters to Jumanji. But in doing so, he again finds himself in the game, but this time with new partners. Earlier, while unveiling the movie's first footage, Black shared his experience of making this movie. "I've never had more fun working on a movie. This is my favorite so far," he stated, according to THR

Still of Dr. Bravestone from 'Jumanji: Open World'
Still of Dr. Bravestone from 'Jumanji: Open World' — Image Source: Instagram | @jumanjimovie

In the trailer launch, the movie reiterated its previously confirmed December 25 release date. This installment follows 2017's 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 2019's 'The Next Level.' Both of these movies were immensely successful, earning around $950 million and $801 million, respectively. Jake Kasdan, who directed the first two movies, is back in the same capacity. The movie is based on a script penned by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Johnson, Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, Kasdan and Hiram Garcia are on board as producers. Alongside the four aforementioned stars, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito will also feature in the movie.

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