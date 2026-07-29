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Jennifer Aniston teams up with a ‘Game of Thrones’ star for Olivia Wilde’s new movie ‘Naughty’

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial project will feature ‘Friends’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ stars in the lead.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of Jennifer Aniston. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jenniferaniston)
A still of Jennifer Aniston. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @jenniferaniston)

Universal Pictures’ latest announcement surprised fans with Olivia Wilde’s upcoming holiday-themed comedy film, ‘Naughty.’ Jennifer Aniston is set to star alongside ‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage in the film. Olivia’s renowned projects include ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, ‘Booksmart’, and more. She will be directing the film written by Jimmy Warden (from ‘Cocaine Bear’ and ‘Borderline’). Notably, the highly-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2027. According to the official synopsis, Jennifer will play Mallory, going over her son’s custody battle with her ex. The only hope she has left is to find Santa Claus, played by Peter Dinklage, and convince him to testify in the divorce hearing.

A still of Peter Dinklage in 'Game of Thrones' (Image Source: Instagram | @peterdinklageactor)
A still of Peter Dinklage in 'Game of Thrones' (Image Source: Instagram | @peterdinklageactor)

Since it is going to be a Santa Claus film, there will be some competition with fellow projects. ‘Naughty’ will be released alongside Warner Bros.’ animated musical comedy, ‘Margie Claus’ featuring Melissa McCarthy, voicing the lead, Saint Nick’s wife. Both lead actors, Jennifer and Peter, have previously been part of Christmas-themed projects. This includes Jennifer being in the 2016 release, ‘Office Christmas Party’ starring Jason Bateman and Olivia Munn. As for Peter, he had been part of Will Ferrell starrer ‘Elf’ (2003) in a supporting role. Olivia has also been part of ‘Love the Coopers’, a 2015 Christmas comedy. Since her previous releases (‘Booksmart’ in 2019 and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in 2022), Olivia has left quite the impression.

A still of Seth Rogers and Olivia Wilde from 'Invite' (Image Source: Instagram | @oliviawilde)
A still of Seth Rogers and Olivia Wilde from 'The Invite' (Image Source: Instagram | @oliviawilde)

Following the success of Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’, Universal Studios has paired her up for direction with Jennifer and Peter in the lead. In addition to writing the script, Jimmy Warden will also be one of the producers, along with Olivia and LuckyChap. For the studio, EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will be managing the production.

Game of Thrones’ star Peter was recently seen starring in and producing movies including ‘American Dreamer’, ‘Brothers’, ‘The Thicket’ and more. He had also been part of the SAG-nominated and fan-favorite ‘Wicked.’ Peter’s upcoming films include ‘Wicker’ and ‘Idiots.’ The two have already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and are set to be released in the summer and Fall. He was also recently seen in the fan-favorite spin-off ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and ‘The Lowdown.’ In addition to that, he has also been confirmed for Noah Hawley’s upcoming ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2. Jennifer will be repped by CAA, Hansen Jacobson Teller, and Lighthouse Management & Media, while Jackoway Austen Tyerman and CAA represent Peter.

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