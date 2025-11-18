Michael B. Jordan drops major production and release update on 'Thomas Crown Affair' remake

'The Thomas Crown Affair' is expected to release on March 5, 2027

The much-anticipated remake of Steve McQueen's Oscar-nominated heist thriller, 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' has a major update. And it comes from actor and director Michael B. Jordan himself. Slated to be released by Amazon MGM Studios, the film is slated to be released in March 2027.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 'Creed' star revealed that his long-developing project will wrap up shooting in Italy ahead of November 27. "It’s a tough process, but moments that I’ve imagined in my head for a decade are now being brought to life with a cast that I’m extremely happy to have and really proud of. I’m living a dream, honestly," Jordan told the outlet.

The original movie stars McQueen in the lead as Thomas Crown, the slick leader of a group of bank robbers involved in a multi-million dollar heist. The story focused on Faye Dunaway's Vicki Anderson, an investigator who is hired to find out the names behind the crime, and what ensues is a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

What's known at the time of writing is that Jordan stars as the key character. Other cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Adria Arjona, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, and Aiysha Hart. The movie's screenplay was penned by Drew Pierce. With the production set to complete by the end of the month, the movie will almost certainly be released on the expected date. 'The Thomas Crown Affair' marks the second directorial project for Jordan after his debut with 'Creed III'.

According to THR, Jordan had earlier teased the movie during his CinemaCon appearance. "This isn’t just another remake," he said. "It’s a kind of movie that demands the big screen." His 'Creed III' was a commerical success, and grossed over $276 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing 'Creed' film and the second highest-grossing 'Rocky' film. A sequel is in the works. The actor was last seen in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners', which was another critically-acclaimed flick, grossing $367 million worldwide on a budget of $90-100 million.

There is no official synopsis for Jordan's latest. The original movie's logline reads, "Bored millionaire Thomas Crown (Steve McQueen) concocts and executes a brilliant scheme to rob a bank without having to do any of the work himself. When Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway), an investigator for the bank's insurance company, takes an interest in Crown, the two begin a complicated cat-and-mouse game with a romantic undertone. In an attempt to decipher Anderson's agenda, Crown devises another robbery like his first, wondering if he can get away with the same crime twice."

'The Thomas Crown Affair' releases March 5, 2027.