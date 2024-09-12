'Black Panther' actor set to star and direct 'Thomas Crown Affair' reboot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Michael B Jordan is set to both star in and direct a remake of the classic film 'The Thomas Crown Affair' for Amazon MGM. This marks his second collaboration with MGM, following the success of his directorial debut 'Creed III', which grossed $276 million worldwide. Jordan will produce the film alongside Elizabeth Raposo through his production company Outlier Society.

The story began with Norman Jewison's 1968 classic, starring Steve McQueen as a wealthy businessman with a secret life as a bank robber. As Faye Dunaway's insurance investigator began closing in, their cat-and-mouse game turned into a romantic affair.

What is 'The Thomas Crown Affair' about?

Faye Dunaway and Paul Burke in a still from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' (@mgm)

The original 'The Thomas Crown Affair' (1968) stars Steve McQueen as a millionaire with a thrill-seeking streak, who leads a secret life as a bank robber. His double life is turned upside down when insurance investigator Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway) catches up with him. As he plans another heist, they start a complicated romance.

After Amazon acquired MGM, they announced a remake of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' in 2023. This comes after a previous attempt with Pierce Brosnan stalled in development. Now, a fresh take on the classic film is finally happening, with Michael B. Jordan set to star and direct, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

What next for Michael B Jordan?

Michael B Jordan's 'Creed III' was a knockout success, earning $276.1 million worldwide (@aaronjthornton/@filmmagic)

'Creed III' was a knockout success, earning $276.1 million worldwide and an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. For now, Michael B. Jordan is set to return for 'Creed 4', reprising his role as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed. Jordan's also teaming up again with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for a secret vampire movie set in the Jim Crow South, premiering March 7, 2025.

Additionally, Jordan will star alongside Will Smith in the long-awaited sequel to 'I Am Legend'. It seems that he has had positive talks with Smith, and the script is in the works. With these exciting projects, Jordan's career continues to reach new heights!