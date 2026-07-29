MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what awaits Tom Holland fans in theaters

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues Peter Parker's story after the life-changing events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 12 MINUTES AGO
A screengrab of Tom Holland taken from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Tom Holland taken from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

Marvel fans have made a tradition out of staying glued to their seats until the very last second, hoping for one more surprise before the lights come up. With ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ arriving in theaters on July 31, one question has been on almost everyone's mind: Is there a post-credits scene worth waiting for? With the film's first public screenings held on Monday, July 27, that mystery has finally been answered. And yes, those earlier rumors making the rounds online appear to have been right. Moviegoers won't find a scene tucked between the main credits and the full credit roll. Instead, the only extra footage comes after the credits have finished rolling. So if you're planning to watch the latest Spider-Man adventure, you will need to stick around until the very end.

A screengrab of Tom Holland and Zendaya from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Tom Holland and Zendaya from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Spoilers ahead! The final stinger is brief but interesting. According to those who attended the early screenings, the sequence focuses on Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker. The device suddenly glitches before delivering a message that Peter Parker is no longer on Earth. The screen appears to show Peter somewhere in outer space or on another planet. The scene doesn't explain where Spider-Man has gone or who may have taken him. Instead, it leaves that mystery for another day. The post-credits moment reportedly ends with the promise: “Spider-Man Will Return.” Notably, the movie doesn't attach that message to any upcoming Marvel project. There is no reference to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ or ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, something many fans expected after months of speculation.

Of course, the ending of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ itself could provide more context for the tease. Without seeing how the main story wraps up, it's difficult to know why or how Peter disappears from Earth. The post-credits sequence seemingly leaked online earlier this month, but many fans weren't convinced the information was real. Those doubts have faded now that early screenings have confirmed that the details match what had previously surfaced. Meanwhile, Sony appears to be moving quickly to contain the spread of unauthorized footage. Videos believed to have been secretly recorded during the screenings began circulating on X shortly after audiences left theaters. Several versions have since disappeared following copyright claims, suggesting the studio is actively working to remove the clips from social media. 

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues Peter Parker's story after the life-changing events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. At the end of that film, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell that erased Peter Parker's identity from everyone's memory. That left Peter starting over with almost nothing. Now, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) no longer remember Peter Parker. With the people closest to him gone from his everyday life, Peter throws himself into protecting New York as Spider-Man. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Viola Davis, Idris Elba’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ sets release date in stunning first trailer
MOVIES

Viola Davis, Idris Elba’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ sets release date in stunning first trailer

‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer introduces Orïsha, Zélie’s fight to restore magic and the movie’s theatrical release.
11 hours ago
Tom Holland teases what comes after ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: ‘It’s a beginning…’
MOVIES

Tom Holland teases what comes after ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: ‘It’s a beginning…’

Peter Parker faces isolation and a darker conflict as the cast signals that his story is moving into a new phase.
13 hours ago
'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz
MOVIES

'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Universal has already announced that the movie will be released on the big screen on October 15, 2027
20 hours ago
Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise
YELLOWSTONE

Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise

Moving past TV and beloved ‘Yellowstone’, Taylor Sheridan is returning to movies by writing two upcoming feature films.
20 hours ago
Steve Lacy may have just spoiled Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ mystery role: ‘She’s the villain’
MOVIES

Steve Lacy may have just spoiled Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ mystery role: ‘She’s the villain’

Steve Lacy's red carpet comment has fans wondering whether he accidentally hinted at Sadie Sink's mystery role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
20 hours ago
‘The Gilded Age’ star to play Robert Langdon in new Dan Brown series for Netflix
MOVIES

‘The Gilded Age’ star to play Robert Langdon in new Dan Brown series for Netflix

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon returns in Dan Brown’s 2025 novel ‘The Secret of Secrets’ as he is drawn into another high-stakes mystery.
1 day ago
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ sequel gets disappointing update despite script being ready
MOVIES

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ sequel gets disappointing update despite script being ready

Following the success of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Jonathan Goldstein says a sequel script is ready with an update on possible sequel.
1 day ago
New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ SDCC reveal casts doubt on Elizabeth Olsen's Latverian Witch theory
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ SDCC reveal casts doubt on Elizabeth Olsen's Latverian Witch theory

The final San Diego Comic-Con 2026 costume reveal has shifted ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ fan theories away from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff
1 day ago
Hayley Atwell teases Peggy Carter’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after seven years during SDCC
MOVIES

Hayley Atwell teases Peggy Carter’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after seven years during SDCC

Hayley Atwell says Peggy Carter returns in a 'very different light' in 'Avengers: Doomsday' after seven years
1 day ago
Ryan Gosling named Marvel’s newest MCU superhero during surprising San Diego Comic-Con reveal
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

Ryan Gosling named Marvel’s newest MCU superhero during surprising San Diego Comic-Con reveal

Marvel took over Comic-Con Saturday, announcing the casting of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider
1 day ago