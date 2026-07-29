Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have a post-credits scene? Here's what awaits Tom Holland fans in theaters

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues Peter Parker's story after the life-changing events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

Marvel fans have made a tradition out of staying glued to their seats until the very last second, hoping for one more surprise before the lights come up. With ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ arriving in theaters on July 31, one question has been on almost everyone's mind: Is there a post-credits scene worth waiting for? With the film's first public screenings held on Monday, July 27, that mystery has finally been answered. And yes, those earlier rumors making the rounds online appear to have been right. Moviegoers won't find a scene tucked between the main credits and the full credit roll. Instead, the only extra footage comes after the credits have finished rolling. So if you're planning to watch the latest Spider-Man adventure, you will need to stick around until the very end.

A screengrab of Tom Holland and Zendaya from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Spoilers ahead! The final stinger is brief but interesting. According to those who attended the early screenings, the sequence focuses on Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker. The device suddenly glitches before delivering a message that Peter Parker is no longer on Earth. The screen appears to show Peter somewhere in outer space or on another planet. The scene doesn't explain where Spider-Man has gone or who may have taken him. Instead, it leaves that mystery for another day. The post-credits moment reportedly ends with the promise: “Spider-Man Will Return.” Notably, the movie doesn't attach that message to any upcoming Marvel project. There is no reference to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ or ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, something many fans expected after months of speculation.

Of course, the ending of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ itself could provide more context for the tease. Without seeing how the main story wraps up, it's difficult to know why or how Peter disappears from Earth. The post-credits sequence seemingly leaked online earlier this month, but many fans weren't convinced the information was real. Those doubts have faded now that early screenings have confirmed that the details match what had previously surfaced. Meanwhile, Sony appears to be moving quickly to contain the spread of unauthorized footage. Videos believed to have been secretly recorded during the screenings began circulating on X shortly after audiences left theaters. Several versions have since disappeared following copyright claims, suggesting the studio is actively working to remove the clips from social media.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day only has one post-credits scene. pic.twitter.com/05OC0bEW4q — The Beyond Reporter (@Beyondreporter1) July 28, 2026

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues Peter Parker's story after the life-changing events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. At the end of that film, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell that erased Peter Parker's identity from everyone's memory. That left Peter starting over with almost nothing. Now, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) no longer remember Peter Parker. With the people closest to him gone from his everyday life, Peter throws himself into protecting New York as Spider-Man.