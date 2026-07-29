‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ finally sets release date in a terrifying new trailer

‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ heads to Thailand as Jax and Luce become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, and it's releasing sooner than you think.

Lionsgate has set a new US theatrical release date for ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ as its latest trailer sends two climbers onto a collapsing trail thousands of feet above the ground. The survival-thriller sequel will open on September 2, 2026, after moving from its previously announced August 7 slot. The extended footage shifts the franchise from a towering television mast to Thailand's Mount Kwan, where one mistake leaves its new leads with no clear route down. It also gives a closer look at the weather and terrain that turn their memorial climb into a fight for survival.

A still of Harriet Slater as Jax Hunter in ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ (Image Source: YouTube | Lionsgate Movies)

Harriet Slater stars as Jax Hunter, the sister of Shiloh Hunter from the 2022 movie, while Arsema Thomas plays Shiloh’s friend Luce. The pair travels to Mount Kwan to honor Shiloh after her death and attempts a plank walk described in the trailer as Thailand’s most dangerous trail. Tom Brittney appears as their guide and warns them that rain could make the narrow wooden path too slippery for them to turn back. His warning comes before the group begins crossing unstable boards fixed along the side of the mountain.

The situation changes when worsening weather reaches the trail, and a rockslide destroys part of the route. Jax and Luce are left trapped about 3,000 feet above the ground with damaged platforms, exposed cliff faces, and limited climbing equipment around them. The trailer shows the pair trying to move across broken sections while calling for help and searching for another path. As their strength declines, they must cooperate and make decisions with no clear route to safety.

Luce (Arsema Thomas) jumps toward Jax Hunter (Harriet Slater) after their route collapses in ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ (Image Source: YouTube | Lionsgate Movies)

The sequel follows the commercial and streaming success of ‘Fall,’ which starred Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner as friends stranded at the top of a 2,000-foot television tower. The 2022 film earned more than $21 million worldwide against a reported $3 million budget. It later reached a wider audience through streaming after its theatrical run. That performance led to a planned trilogy and expanded the original story into a franchise.

Michael and Peter Spierig directed ‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ from a screenplay by Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank. Mann directed and co-wrote the first movie and returns as a producer on the sequel. The cast also includes Einar Haraldsson and Juju Journey Brener, while Lionsgate’s new poster shows Jax and Luce hanging from a damaged section of the mountain walkway.