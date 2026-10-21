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Did River Cartwright die? ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 finale ending explained

Catherine Standish told River that someone had left the light on at his grandfather’s house, and things took a turn from there
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Jack Lowden as River (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
A still of Jack Lowden as River (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 concluded on October 21, 2026, with multiple cliffhangers. The Apple TV finale titled 'Judgment Day' featured a massive fight at Diana Taverner’s vacation house. Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving) arrived with a heavily armed team. Jane (MyAnna Buring) shot Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) in the stomach while stabbing River (Jack Lowden) in the hand. Meanwhile, Emma Flyte (Ruth Bradley) was shot and killed by Frank during her heroic last stand. Roddy Ho then tried to rescue the group and saved the day.

A still from 'Slow Horses' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Elsewhere, at David Cartwright’s house, River confronted his father, Frank, after the latter shot Jane in the head. However, Frank escaped before the MI5 helicopter arrived. Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) planned to pin the Kazan hit on Damien Cantor and hand him over to the Russians, while Diana Taverner shifted the blame to Peter Judd. Lamb saved Taverner, only to make her feel she will “owe him for life.”

​As for the major question of whether River died, the finale left his fate uncertain. Catherine Standish told River that someone had left the light on at his grandfather’s house. To see whether Sid Baker (Olivia Cooke) had actually arrived, he headed there to investigate. Inside, he found candles and wine and heard someone showering. As he tried to open the wine bottle, he realized something was on his hands. In a shocking turn of events, he collapsed on the floor, wheezing. Mick Herron’s original novels see River survive the poisoning. However, in the show, River’s future hangs in the balance for now.

A still from 'Slow Horses' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Notably, Jack Lowden has been rumored to have a role in the upcoming James Bond sequel, seemingly fueling speculation about River Cartwright’s fate. However, fans may have to wait until the next season of ‘Slow Horses’ to find out whether he survives. Season 7 will likely reveal whether the poison was intended for River or Sid. The next installment will set to adapt the eighth novel, since Season 6 merged two novels. According to book nine, 'Clown Town,' River returns to active duty. The synopsis for the book reads, “Slow horse River Cartwright is waiting to be passed fit for work. With time to kill, and with his grandfather – a legendary former spy – long dead, River investigates the secrets of the old man's library, and a mysteriously missing book.”

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