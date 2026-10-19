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‘Slow Horses’ confirms a familiar face’s return as Season 7 adds five new stars

Jackson Lamb’s next mission takes shape as ‘Slow Horses’ expands its cast ahead of Season 6’s finale.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb will lead the hunt for a government mole in ‘Slow Horses’ Season 7 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb will lead the hunt for a government mole in ‘Slow Horses’ Season 7 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Slough House rarely gets a quiet week, and 'Slow Horses' still has unfinished business before its Season 6 finale. The current run has brought Sid Baker back into the picture while drawing on two Mick Herron novels, 'Joe Country' and 'Slough House'. Its final episode arrives on Apple TV on October 21. Before that chapter closes, the streamer has offered a look at who will be joining the next one.

James Callis will return as Claude Whelan in Season 7, Apple TV confirmed. The former MI5 First Desk left his post at the end of Season 5 and has been absent from the current season. His comeback matters because the next six episodes will adapt Herron's 'Bad Actors', which gives Whelan a central role. As the book's blurb puts it: “In MI5 a scandal is brewing and there are bad actors everywhere. A key member of a Downing Street think-tank has disappeared without a trace. Claude Whelan, one-time First Desk of MI5's Regent's Park, is tasked with tracking her down.”

James Callis will return as former MI5 First Desk Claude Whelan in ‘Slow Horses’ Season 7 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The announcement also adds Varada Sethu, Ethan Moorhouse, Tuppence Middleton, Merab Ninidze and Joshua McGuire to the Season 7 ensemble. Sethu's credits include 'Doctor Who', 'Andor' and 'The Other Bennet Sister', while Moorhouse has appeared in 'MobLand'. Viewers may recognize Ninidze from 'Homeland' and McGuire from 'The Gold'. Details of their Season 7 characters have not been announced.

Middleton, meanwhile, has a previous screen connection with the show's lead, Gary Oldman. She played Sara Mankiewicz opposite him in 'Mank', and her other credits include 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' and 'The Forsytes'. Oldman will return as Jackson Lamb. However, the full returning ensemble has yet to be unveiled, with the Season 6 finale still ahead.

Apple's official synopsis says Season 7 “sees Lamb and his Slow Horses on the hunt to find and neutralise a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state”. Ben Vanstone is adapting 'Bad Actors' for television and serves as an executive producer. Robert McKillop will direct the season. See-Saw Films remains the production company behind the series.

Apple TV has not announced a Season 7 premiere date. Fall 2027 is a possibility based on the show's release pattern, but that is an expectation rather than a confirmed window. Apple ordered the six-episode installment on July 8, 2025. The series has also been renewed for Season 8, which will draw on Herron's 'Clown Town'. For now, the next date on viewers' calendars is October 21, when Season 6 concludes on Apple TV.

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