‘Marshals’ boss reveals the ‘Dutton Ranch’ crossover idea that never happened

Spencer Hudnut reveals why his idea for a Kayce and Rip team-up never reached the screen.

A Dutton family reunion is still on the wish list behind ‘Marshals’ and ‘Dutton Ranch.’ The actors have discussed it, and ‘Marshals’ boss Spencer Hudnut has imagined a reason to bring their worlds together. His idea went beyond catching up over dinner. It would have put two ‘Yellowstone’ characters on the same rescue mission.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Hudnut recalled considering a team-up between Kayce Dutton and Rip Wheeler. “We’ve definitely always thought that it would be great to see Kayce with his sister again,” he said. “Certainly, when I wrote this last year, it was like, ‘Oh, if they go to Texas, what if Kayce and Rip were going to save Tate? That would be awesome.’” The scenario remained an idea because the logistics did not align for a Season 1 crossover.

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton in a still from ‘Dutton Ranch’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

Texas provides the connection: ‘Dutton Ranch’ follows Beth Dutton and Rip there, while ‘Marshals’ follows Kayce in Montana. Luke Grimes plays Kayce, with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning as Beth and Rip. Tate, Kayce’s son, is played by Brecken Merrill. His kidnapping in the ‘Marshals’ Season 1 finale gave Hudnut a rescue storyline around which to imagine the reunion.

Making that happen requires coordinating two productions with different schedules. In an interview with TVLine, Hudnut explained that ‘Marshals’ was already filming while ‘Dutton Ranch’ had only begun writing its second season. The CBS procedural follows a broadcast schedule, while the Paramount+ drama works on a streaming timetable. Those differences help explain why enthusiasm has not yet translated into an episode.

The actors’ interest predates Hudnut’s latest comments. In an interview with TV Insider, Grimes discussed his exchanges with Reilly, saying they had “talked about how it’d be fun and necessary for our story arcs, however they’re going to end.” He pointed to Beth’s place among Kayce’s remaining family as a reason for them to reconnect. However, he also ruled out a crossover for ‘Marshals’ Season 2.

Kayce Dutton rides a horse in a still from ‘Marshals’ (Image Source: CBS)

Reilly had expressed that wish after the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1 finale. “I think Beth misses her brother, so I would love that to happen,” she told TV Insider. She also felt the shows had missed an opportunity to acknowledge Beth checking on Kayce after Monica’s death. Her comments reflected what she wanted to explore, rather than an announced storyline.

Hudnut’s friendship with Benjamin Cavell, who joined ‘Dutton Ranch’ as showrunner for Season 2, could help future discussions. The two have worked together before, and Hudnut told PEOPLE that their relationship would make the conversation easier. The productions still need to work out how a reunion would happen, and no crossover is confirmed. As Hudnut put it, “But I think both shows would hope to see a reunion at some point for the fans.”