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‘Spider-Man’ star and Selton Mello join Viola Davis in Paramount+ thriller ‘Ascent’

Paramount+’s corporate thriller 'Ascent' adds two actors as one plays a powerful executive and another takes on a charismatic business titan.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
(L-R) Stills of Viola Davis, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church and Selton Mello (Cover Image Source: (L-R) Instagram | @violadavis, Marvel Entertainment, Instagram | @seltonmello)
(L-R) Stills of Viola Davis, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church and Selton Mello (Cover Image Source: (L-R) Instagram | @violadavis, Marvel Entertainment, Instagram | @seltonmello)

Alfred Molina and Selton Mello have joined the cast of 'Ascent,' Paramount+’s upcoming thriller series starring Viola Davis. The series will begin production in Los Angeles in 2027. The character-driven thriller follows the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control.

Davis stars as Catriona, an elite corporate fixer who must use her ruthless skills to protect her estranged daughter from danger. Molina will portray Sebastian, the formidable head of Ascent Ventures. He has started weighing which of his top agents should succeed him. Mello will play Leonardo, a charismatic business titan with a long and complicated history with the company. The series also features Sam Heughan as Conal, one of Ascent Ventures’ top agents, and Amy Madigan as Rachel, a former company executive and Catriona’s lifelong mentor.

Alfred Molina in a still from 'The Boroughs' (Image Source: Netflix)

Logan serves as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Aguilar, known for 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' and 'Kidding,' also executive produces. Davis and Julius Tennon executive produce for JuVee Productions.

Molina recently voiced Marcellus the Octopus in the Emmy-winning film 'Remarkably Bright Creatures,' opposite Sally Field. His television credits include 'The Normal Heart' and 'Feud: Bette and Joan,' both of which earned him Emmy nominations. He has also appeared in 'Tales of Arcadia,' 'Three Pines,' and 'The Boroughs.' On Broadway, Molina earned three Tony Award nominations for 'Art,' 'Fiddler on the Roof,' and 'Red.' He returned to Broadway in the 2024 revival of 'Uncle Vanya.'

A still of Selton Mello (Image Source: Instagram | @seltonmello)

Mello gained international recognition for his role in Walter Salles’ 'I’m Still Here,' which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2025. He made his English-language debut in 'Anaconda,' opposite Paul Rudd and Jack Black. His other projects include Michael Almereyda’s 'Zero K,' opposite Peter Sarsgaard and Britt Lower, Marco Dutra’s 'Bury Your Dead,' and Dominga Sotomayor’s 'La Perra.'

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