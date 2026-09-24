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When is 'American Horror Story' Season 13 coming out? Release date, episode schedule and more

'American Horror Story' Season 13 starring Jessica Lange will premiere on September 24 on FX, and here's the complete schedule for the horror fiction.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from 'American Horror Story Season 13' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | American Horror Story)
A still from 'American Horror Story Season 13' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | American Horror Story)

After around three years, 'American Horror Story' is finally back with its momentous 13th season. The season, named '13,' premieres on September 24, 2026, on FX, which is available on live TV streaming services like DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, the network will air three episodes. According to Forbes, these episodes, named '13,' '1:13 a.m.,' and 'Rauhnacht,' will also stream on Hulu and Disney+ at the same time. After the first week, episodes will stream on Hulu at 12:00 AM EST after airing on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursdays. To access the show, fans must subscribe to the ad-supported Basic plan, which costs $12.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $21.99 per month.

A still of Jessica Lange from '13'
A still of Jessica Lange from '13' — (Image Source: FX)

This installment features several returning actors: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Frances Conroy, Jamie Brewer, John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, Mat Fraser, and Jessica Lange.  The season contains 13 episodes. Here's the episode-wise schedule:

Episode 1: 13 — Sept. 24

Episode 2: 1:13 a.m. — Sept. 24

 Episode 3: Rauhnacht — Sept. 24

Episode 4: Is That All There Is? — Oct. 1

Episode 5: Date Night — Oct. 1

Episode 6: The Return Of Devil’s Night — Oct. 1

One of the biggest names on this list is Jessica Lange, who is confirmed to reprise four of her iconic characters. According to an interview with GMA, she will also portray a fifth character that is currently under wraps. “It really was just the idea of bringing those four characters back — and one mystery character that I’m not going to [spoil],” she said.

A still of Evan Peters from '13'
A still of Evan Peters from '13' (Image Source: YouTube | American Horror Story)

Each episode will be half-hour long. According to Variety, the new season will be an 'Avengers' level mash-up of the AHS universe. “I know which [seasons] the fans liked the most. They love ‘Murder House,’ ‘Asylum,’ ‘Coven,’ ‘Freak Show,’ and they loved ‘Cult,’” Murphy shared about the new season. “Some of the actors will be playing two characters from two different seasons in the same scene. Evan was, at one point, playing two different characters and talking to himself. So it was really fun and tricky to make, and I loved that. I’ve edited almost all of them, and I think they’re really good.”

A still of Sarah Paulson from '13'
A still of Sarah Paulson from '13' (Image Source: YouTube | American Horror Story)

The recently released trailer focuses on Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch) while featuring Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau, Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Evan Peters as Kai Anderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Jamie Brewer as Addie Langdon, and Mena Suvari as the Black Dahlia. Paul Anthony Kelly also appears as a mystery character. According to the description attached, the show "returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number."

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