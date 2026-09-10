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Hulu confirms official ‘Rivals’ Season 2 return date for Part 2

‘Rivals’ fans finally have a date to circle for the return of Season 2
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Rivals’ Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
A still from the ‘Rivals’ Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Rivals’ fans have been waiting eagerly for an update since the brutal mid-season finale, and it seems their wait is almost over. Part 2 of Season 2 will arrive on Hulu and Disney+ on November 11, beginning with a three-episode run. New episodes will follow weekly on Wednesdays through December 2. For those who have not been following along, ‘Rivals’ is based on Jilly Cooper’s ‘Rutshire Chronicles’ novels and follows the intense rivalry between Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) of Corinium Television and Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) over at Venturer. Set in 1986, this period drama has plenty of old money, new money, and drama, ranging from affairs to betrayals.

Season 2 was released in six episodes between May 15 and June 5, but the mid-season finale left viewers wanting more. In the final minutes of the sixth episode, Monica Baddingham (Claire Rushbrook) dies, leaving her grieving husband, Tony, to face a world without her. Part 2 picks up with the funeral and continues the on-again, off-again feud between Tony and Declan over the “Cotswolds crown,” while Rupert has to face his own demons, according to the series’ synopsis. But not all is gloomy in Rutshire. The second half also includes a Hunt Ball, a Bonfire Night, and “a very Rivals Christmas,” to help lighten the mood and balance the tension between these larger-than-life characters.

A still from 'Rivals' Season 2 official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
A still from 'Rivals' Season 2 official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Most of the main cast has returned for ‘Rivals’ Season 2. Tennant, Turner and Hassell headline the cast, with Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Danny Dyer as Freddie, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie and others. Three new characters have been added this season, including Rachael Stirling as Monica’s sister Araminta Pemberton, Rupert Evans as headmaster David Hawkley, and Santiago Cabrera as polo legend Alejandro Mendoza. 

A still from the ‘Rivals’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
A still from the ‘Rivals’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

As for the reception, Hulu’s exclusive series has been a hit with viewers, landing an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes in 2024 after its Season 1 debut and topping the streaming service’s Top 10 list within weeks of its launch. Season 2 has an even better critical reception, starting at 100% and settling at 96%. Hulu has already renewed the series for Season 3 after the mid-season finale aired. The series has not been officially confirmed to be in production, so the release date would presumably be announced later. Until then, mark your calendars, as on November 11, the ‘Rivals’ picks up where it left off, telling the next chapter of this enthralling story.

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