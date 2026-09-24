What is ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 about? Everything we know about Jessica Lang's horror fiction

A new character finds himself surrounded by familiar witches and villains as past seasons come together in 'American Horror Story' Season 13.

‘American Horror Story’ has never had much trouble bringing people back from the dead. Season 13 takes that habit further by bringing characters from different chapters into one story. Titled ‘AHS: 13,’ the season begins September 24 on FX and Hulu. The three-episode premiere starts at 9 p.m. ET, but its familiar faces are only part of what connects the new story to the past.

The season follows Ben DeSoto, a hospice worker played by Joey Pollari, whose work brings him into Constance Langdon’s orbit. Disney says a present-day crisis draws in characters from earlier installments, while the number 13 takes on increasingly troubling significance. Creator Ryan Murphy has said they come together to face an “ultimate evil,” though its identity remains undisclosed. When Vogue asked whether that threat went beyond the Antichrist, Murphy answered, saying, “Let’s go above his pay grade for this.”

Jessica Lange in a first-look still from ‘American Horror Story: 13’ (Image Source: Eric Liebowitz/FX)

The witches have a visible part in the trailers, but this is broader than another trip to ‘Coven.’ Murphy told Entertainment Tonight, “Everybody thinks it’s a Coven season, and it’s not. It’s all the seasons.” Sarah Paulson’s Cordelia Goode senses something approaching, while Evan Peters’ James Patrick March declares, “Get in. It’s witch-hunting season.” The trailer also brings back Emma Roberts’ Madison Montgomery, Angela Bassett’s Marie Laveau, and Gabourey Sidibe’s Queenie. It has yet to explain how those characters meet or what the threat wants.

Jessica Lange returns as Constance from ‘Murder House,’ Sister Jude from ‘Asylum,’ Fiona Goode from ‘Coven,’ and Elsa Mars from ‘Freak Show.’ She has also teased a fifth, unidentified character. Paulson plays six former roles, including Cordelia, Lana Winters and Sally McKenna, while Peters revisits five, including Tate Langdon, Kai Anderson and March.

Billie Lourd appears as Winter Anderson, Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown, Jamie Brewer as Addie Langdon, and Mena Suvari as Elizabeth Short. Kathy Bates and Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, and Zach Villa are also among the returning cast members.

Paul Anthony Kelly (L), Mena Suvari as Elizabeth Short (C) and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery (R) in ‘American Horror Story: 13’ (Image Source: Eric Liebowitz/FX)

New faces include Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Waters, Avantika, Alex Consani, and Madelaine Petsch, who plays Kira. Waters plays Mr. Phibes, Avantika plays Ophelia, and Consani joins the coven as Morwenna. Kelly’s character has not been identified in the initial announcements. Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Orlando Jones as Papa Legba, Tig Notaro, and Fedor Steer are also in the cast. The mix places Ben’s new story beside people who already share years of history.

For a focused rewatch, start with ‘Murder House’ for Constance and Tate, then ‘Coven’ for Cordelia, Madison and Marie. ‘Hotel’ introduces March and Sally; ‘Cult’ explains Kai and Winter. ‘Apocalypse’ is useful because it previously brought the ‘Murder House’ and ‘Coven’ characters together. ‘Asylum’ and ‘Freak Show’ add context for Lange’s other roles and Twisty. Disney says viewers can still follow Ben’s story without watching all 12 earlier seasons.