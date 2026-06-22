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Who is KC Goodwin in ‘The Way Home’? Hallmark show's Season 4 finale bittersweet ending explained

KC Goodwin’s identity ties together the Landry and Goodwin families as the Hallmark drama ends with one last pond jump.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Vaughan Murrae as KC Goodwin in 'The Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark)
Vaughan Murrae as KC Goodwin in 'The Way Home' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark)

'The Way Home' Season 4 finale answered one of the most searched questions before closing the Landry family's story. Titled 'Ahead By A Century,' aired on the Hallmark Channel on June 21 and begins streaming on Hallmark+ on June 22. It follows Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), Alice Dhawan (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), Jacob Landry (Spencer MacPherson), Del Landry (Andie MacDowell), and Elliot Augustine (Evan Williams) as the show's time-travel story reaches its last chapter. The episode also resolves the mystery around KC Goodwin (Vaughan Murrae), whose identity had been a major question. KC is Jacob and Abby's child from the future. The reveal comes after Alice gives Jacob her ring, originally used by her father, Brady Dhawan (Al Mukadam), to propose to Kat. Jacob is preparing to propose to Abby (Holly Deveaux) when Alice offers him the ring as a family piece. The moment confirms KC's identity, as they had been wearing the same ring around their neck. That clue ties KC directly to Jacob and Abby, making them both a Goodwin and a Landry.

Chyler Leigh and Vaughan Murrae as Kat Landry and KC Goodwin in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)
Chyler Leigh and Vaughan Murrae as Kat Landry and KC Goodwin in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)

The reveal also explains why KC's presence across Jacob and Abby's story matters. KC does not arrive in the past as an observer. KC's jump through time places them close to the moments that shaped their parents' relationship. In the finale, the ring helps connect those pieces, showing that KC had been circling the beginning of their own family history without revealing the truth too early. It also brings the Goodwin and Landry families together after generations of conflict. The finale uses Jacob and Abby's wedding to underline that point. Kat and Elliot get engaged, but the wedding shown at the end is Jacob and Abby's. Showrunners Alexandra Clarke and Heather Conkie told PEOPLE that Jacob's wedding was important, as it helped reveal KC's identity and brought the founding families together. Jacob, who had once been separated from his family through the pond, gets a present-day future of his own. Abby's marriage to him also turns the old Goodwin and Landry divide into a family connection.

Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)
Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)

The episode also answers another major question: Does Elliot die? And the answer to that is, no, Elliot does not die. At the start of the finale, Elliot is injured after being shot during the Lingermore explosion in 1926. Kat, Alice, and Jacob help him back to the present through the pond, where he survives emergency surgery. Once Kat also returns to the present, Elliot proposes to her after realizing there may never be a perfect moment. Kat says yes, giving the couple the answer viewers had been waiting for. However, the Lingermore tragedy still has consequences. Cliff (Dan Jeannotte) dies in the explosion, leaving Fern (Bianca Melchior) to raise their child alone. Before that separation, Fern travels through the pond and gets one last chance to tell Cliff that she is pregnant. The moment also connects to the show's larger family tree, as Fern's baby later becomes part of Kat's lineage. 

Kat and Elliot from The Way Home (Image source: Hallmark+)
Kat and Elliot from The Way Home (Image source: Hallmark+)

Del also gets closure with Colton Landry (Jefferson Brown). KC takes Del back to 1999, allowing her to see Colton again before his death. Their meeting helps Del say the words she had carried for years and hear that Colton wants her to be happy. After that, Del is finally able to move forward with Sam (Rob Stewart). The finale also sees Alice choosing herself before leaving for New York, while admitting that her song was about Max Goodwin (Dale Whibley), leading to a kiss between them. The final scene brings the story back to the pond, where Jacob and Abby marry with the Landrys, Goodwins, and Augustines gathered around them. Also, it shows figures from the different eras the family has visited, including Susanna Augustine (Watson Rose), Thomas Coyle (Kris Holden-Ried), Elijah Landry (Stuart Hughes), Fern, Cliff, Evelyn, and Colton. KC watches from a distance as their parents get married, completing the reveal that began with Alice's ring. 

Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Chyler Leigh as Alice Dhawan and Kat Landry in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)
Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Chyler Leigh as Alice Dhawan and Kat Landry in 'The Way Home' (Image Source: Hallmark)

'The Way Home' ends with Kat and Alice standing by the pond together. They reflect on their family's climax before deciding that an ending can also be a beginning. The two then hold hands and jump into the water one last time. The show does not reveal where the pond takes them, leaving that part of Kat and Alice's journey open. Viewers who want to revisit the series can stream all four seasons of 'The Way Home' on Hallmark+, with episodes also available through select cable and digital TV providers.

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