MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Circle’ Season 8 heads to Hulu with a mind-bending new celebrity twist nobody expected

Hit Netflix competition series gets an exciting new season from Hulu with major format changes and popular reality TV stars as contestants.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
‘The Circle’ Season 7 Winners Jojo and Nicky (Cover Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)
‘The Circle’ Season 7 Winners Jojo and Nicky (Cover Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)

Netflix’s popular social experiment ‘The Circle’ has moved to Hulu for its upcoming Season 8. The fan-favorite competition series ran for seven seasons on Netflix and now has found a new home. It happened after the streamer did not renew the show for another season, after its seventh season concluded in October 2024. Hence, Hulu picked up the show and turned it into a new format with ‘The Traitors’ producer Studio Lambert. The Disney streamer’s decision might have come as a surprise, as ‘The Circle’ was among Netflix’s first hit reality shows and has also had spinoff versions in Brazil and France. As reported by Deadline, it happened after the Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment EVP Rob Mills from Walt Disney Television shared they were making a “concentrated” push into the serialized competition, along with Parker Posey-fronted show The Mob. 

‘The Circle’ Season 6 contestant Jadejha (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)
‘The Circle’ Season 7 contestant Jadejha (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)

As a result, ‘The Circle’ Season 8 will come with a lot of surprising twists and format changes. One of them would be: while the Netflix version featured civilians as contestants, the Hulu version will feature celebrity contestants along with civilians. Additionally, the new format will introduce audience voting in the U.S. As Rob noted, it would be a “reimagined” and a “fast-turnaround” social experiment from Hulu. Witnessing celebrities from various popular franchises competing alongside civilians would surely be a treat for the show fans. 

‘The Circle’ Season 7 contestant Madelyn (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)
‘The Circle’ Season 7 contestant Madelyn (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)

For viewers who might not be aware, the reality competition show features contestants living in separate apartments in the same building, unaware of other contestants’ real identities. They are only allowed to communicate via a specific app, using texts and photos. However, there is an exciting catch. Contestants could decide whether to play the game as their own self or adopt a fake identity. Originally, the show was described as “Catfish-meets-Black Mirror.” Another major format change would be that the Hulu version will be filmed in real-time, unlike the Netflix version. It will offer even more excitement, since they will witness new twists and developments involving the players. Furthermore, the audience votes will shape the player dynamics moving forward in the competition. 

‘The Circle’ Season 6 winner Brandon (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)
‘The Circle’ Season 6 winner Brandon (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)

Initially, the show’s format was first launched in the UK and ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. Later, in 2020, Netflix picked it up for the US version and aired it until 2022. Seeing its popularity, ‘The Circle’ was renewed for two more seasons, seasons six and seven, which then concluded in 2024. The Hulu version of ‘The Circle’ Season 8 will be produced by WPP Motion Entertainment and Studio Lambert. Susan House, who has worked on ABC’s renowned series, including ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Hustler’, will be serving as the showrunner. She was also one of the executive producers for the Netflix version. Along with her, the team of executive producers will include Studio Lambert’s Tim Harcourt, Niall O’Driscoll, Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, along with Martin Oxley, Chet Fenster, Peyton Manning, Colin Campbell, Jamie Horowitz, among others.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA fans can now enter the iconic villa for a limited-time experience - here's how
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA fans can now enter the iconic villa for a limited-time experience - here's how

To celebrate the newest season of ‘Love Island’ USA, Peacock has organized a three-day fan event featuring The Villa’s iconic elements and giveaways.
25 minutes ago
‘Love Island’ USA and ‘Survivor’ stars join ‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast — here’s who’s competing
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA and ‘Survivor’ stars join ‘Destination X’ Season 2 cast — here’s who’s competing

Celebrity cast members from ‘Love Island’ USA, ‘Traitors’, and ‘Big Brother’ are set to start their journey in the highly anticipated NBC competition series.
6 hours ago
Is there a new episode of 'Love Island' USA tonight? Season 8 schedule explained ahead of first public vote
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Is there a new episode of 'Love Island' USA tonight? Season 8 schedule explained ahead of first public vote

Ariana Madix will announce the results of the first public vote of the season in Episode 8
9 hours ago
Who is Frankie LaPenna? Famous TikToker hilariously horrifies Mel B and Sofia Vergara in ‘very tight shorts’
REALITY TV

Who is Frankie LaPenna? Famous TikToker hilariously horrifies Mel B and Sofia Vergara in ‘very tight shorts’

Frankie LaPenna was one of three TikTokers who auditioned for the competition series alongside Rynia Kando and Aniud Sando.
22 hours ago
'AGT': Retired couple Brad and Tracy's weird act on Season 21 auditions had judges looking away
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'AGT': Retired couple Brad and Tracy's weird act on Season 21 auditions had judges looking away

The couple, in their 60s, delivered the night's most bizarre stunts, leaving the judges cringing throughout the performance on 'AGT.'
1 day ago
What are beta-blockers? 'Summer House' star West Wilson addresses reunion behavior but Ciara isn't convinced
REALITY TV

What are beta-blockers? 'Summer House' star West Wilson addresses reunion behavior but Ciara isn't convinced

'Summer House' star West Wilson opens up about beta blockers to deal with the stress of the reunion event and his behavior at the reunion.
1 day ago
Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps
REALITY TV

Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps

The first fan vote of the season was marred by technical issues, leaving fans unable to vote for their favorite pairings.
1 day ago
Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction

Holland and Sienna displayed their incredible gymnastics skills during 'AGT' Season 21 Episode 2
1 day ago
‘In The City’ Ep 4: Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Dustin Lynch’s relationship — and his wild link to her past
REALITY TV

‘In The City’ Ep 4: Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Dustin Lynch’s relationship — and his wild link to her past

Lindsay Hubbard talks about attraction, chemistry, and first dates involving the country music star Dustin Lynch in the latest episode of ‘In The City’.
1 day ago
Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming
REALITY TV

Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming

Andy Cohen finally revealed the name of the super fan who helped investigate the audio leak from the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion filming
1 day ago