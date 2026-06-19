MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Netflix officially confirms fate of Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia’ reboot

'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' is going to be the first-ever film adaptation of the book written by C.S. Lewis.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of writer-director Greta Gerwig (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)
A still of writer-director Greta Gerwig (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)

Netflix has officially confirmed the fate of the highly anticipated upcoming movie 'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,' written for the screen and directed by Greta Gerwig. The streaming platform giant announced Tuesday that it has finalized global theatrical release plans for the movie, with Sony Pictures Entertainment handling international distribution. 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' will release in IMAX on February 12, 2027. Following its theatrical run, the movie will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from April 2, 2027. 

A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)
A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)

In recent years, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have established a strong track record of partnership, which stretches to the landmark global pay-1 licensing deal. Under the terms of this deal, as revealed by Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films stream worldwide on Netflix following the end of their full theatrical and home entertainment windows. Such an arrangement is an industry first for pay 1. Moreover, it was previously confirmed that 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' is set to be Netflix's first wide release and the streaming platform's debut foray into releasing a movie exclusively in film theatres for a minimum period of 45 days. The film was initially scheduled to debut exclusively on 1,000 IMAX screens on November 26 this year, followed by a Netflix debut on December 25, before the release date was pushed to 2027. 

A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)
A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)

The upcoming movie will be the first-ever film adaptation of 'The Magician's Nephew,' written by author C. S. Lewis and first published back on May 2, 1955. The source material holds particular significance for Gerwig, as she has been captivated by Narnia since childhood. The cast includes newcomers Beatrice Campbell and David McKenna, alongside other seasoned players such as Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Emma Mackey, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Netflix is responsible for the domestic distribution of the film, which will receive a wide release all across North America. The streaming platform further revealed, "The film will play in major theatrical chains, including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Cineplex, Marcus and Harkins, along with thousands of regional and independent theaters." 

A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)
A behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' (Image Source: Instagram | @narniaweb)

In a recently released statement, Dan Lin, Chairman of Netflix film, noted, "Greta’s Narnia is exactly the kind of bold, ambitious filmmaking we love to champion. While most of our films debut on Netflix, sometimes a film like this comes along and we can give the filmmaker a different canvas and fans a theatrical experience that complements its Netflix release. I can’t wait for people to discover Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, and then fall in love with it again and again, streaming on Netflix." The upcoming film is produced by Gerwig, Vincent Sieber-Smith, Mark Gordon, and Amy Pascal. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Will there be a 'Toy Story 6'? Pixar co-creator hints at the franchise's future
MOVIES

Will there be a 'Toy Story 6'? Pixar co-creator hints at the franchise's future

Andrew Stanton's latest comments have fans wondering whether the story of Woody, Buzz, and the gang is really nearing its end.
4 hours ago
‘Toy Story 5’ behind-the-scenes clip reveals how Taylor Swift's ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ came together
MOVIES

‘Toy Story 5’ behind-the-scenes clip reveals how Taylor Swift's ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ came together

The 'Toy Story 5' song was written by Taylor Swift and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff
9 hours ago
Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas team up for new Miami-set thriller — what we know about ‘Palm Grove’ so far
MOVIES

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas team up for new Miami-set thriller — what we know about ‘Palm Grove’ so far

Beneath the polished image of an elite Miami community, a wife's discovery of a dark secret sparks a dangerous struggle for control
12 hours ago
Key and Peele’s ‘Police Academy’ reboot was canceled due to a tragic real-life incident, writer says
MOVIES

Key and Peele’s ‘Police Academy’ reboot was canceled due to a tragic real-life incident, writer says

The reboot, starring the iconic comedy duo, was based on the 1984 comedy film of the same name and was canceled after a real-life tragedy.
1 day ago
Where was ‘The Odyssey’ filmed? All the real places you can visit behind Christopher Nolan’s epic
MOVIES

Where was ‘The Odyssey’ filmed? All the real places you can visit behind Christopher Nolan’s epic

The film is based on Homer's epic poem of the same name and follows King Odysseus's homecoming journey back to his kingdom of Ithaca.
1 day ago
Ben Stiller announces his next directorial project centered on a legendary NBA team — here’s what we know
MOVIES

Ben Stiller announces his next directorial project centered on a legendary NBA team — here’s what we know

Ben Stiller revealed that he began working on the project a little before the team's playoff run
1 day ago
Does ‘Toy Story 5’ have post-credits scene? Woody and Co. receive an epic ending after two decades
MOVIES

Does ‘Toy Story 5’ have post-credits scene? Woody and Co. receive an epic ending after two decades

'Toy Story 5' is tracking to have the highest opening weekend in the franchise, causing speculation about the sequel.
1 day ago
‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel finds its villain as ‘Star Wars’ actor joins Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper
MOVIES

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel finds its villain as ‘Star Wars’ actor joins Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper

A high-profile actor is in talks to join the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel, taking on a character expected to stand in the way of the film’s schemers.
1 day ago
'Your Fault: London' Ending Explained: Do Nick and Noah end up together? One mistake threatens their future
MOVIES

'Your Fault: London' Ending Explained: Do Nick and Noah end up together? One mistake threatens their future

'Your Fault: London' pushes Nick and Noah to their limits, leading to a heartbreaking conclusion
1 day ago
Jeff Probst to exec produce ‘Survivor’ movie at Paramount but the contestants aren't who you'd expect
MOVIES

Jeff Probst to exec produce ‘Survivor’ movie at Paramount but the contestants aren't who you'd expect

The tribe has spoken and it wants an animated ‘Survivor’ movie featuring animal contestants
1 day ago