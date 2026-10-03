‘Barbie 2’ gets promising update after sequel reportedly stalled over costs

After reports of stalled talks and a looming rights deadline, 'Barbie 2' has another update on its future.

'Barbie 2' may be moving forward again after negotiations over a sequel reportedly stalled. With Warner Bros. preparing to come under Skydance, efforts to secure a follow-up are gathering pace. The development comes three years after the original film became the studio’s biggest box office hit. However, the latest report stops short of confirming that a sequel has been approved.

In its recent report, Variety said Paramount Pictures leaders Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein have contacted Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap partners. The outreach is aimed at maintaining relationships as the companies combine. Goldberg and Greenstein are reportedly set to oversee film executives across both studios. Separately, a source told the outlet that work is already underway to secure another 'Barbie' movie.

Simu Liu (L), Margot Robbie (C) and Ryan Gosling (R) in a scene from 'Barbie' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

“There’s no way ‘Barbie 2’ doesn’t happen,” the source told Variety. The report also pointed to another connection between the incoming leadership and the franchise. David Ellison has tapped former Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz to serve as co-CEO of the combined company. Kreiz’s appointment brings a former leader of Barbie’s parent company into Skydance’s executive team, although no sequel agreement has been announced.

The renewed activity follows a dispute over the cost of bringing back the original creative team. Those negotiations involved Robbie, director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, co-writer Noah Baumbach and Ryan Gosling, who played Ken. The outlet previously reported that the studio and the team had not reached a deal on compensation. The talks involved both upfront salaries and shares of the film’s earnings. Their original contracts did not require them to return for another film.

Margot Robbie (L) and Ryan Gosling (R) as Barbie and Ken in 'Barbie' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

An August report from the outlet said Warner Bros. had made more than six offers over three years, all of which had been rejected. Gerwig and Baumbach reportedly had an idea for a sequel. However, they were waiting for signed agreements before sharing it with the studio. That left the follow-up dependent on negotiations even as the filmmakers had a possible direction in mind.

There was also a deadline attached to the studio’s rights. Earlier reporting said Warner Bros. needed to put another 'Barbie' film into active development by December or the rights would revert to Mattel. That would leave Mattel facing a reboot rather than continuing Gerwig’s version of the story. The latest report describes efforts to secure a sequel, but does not say whether the rights issue has been resolved.

The original 'Barbie' earned more than $1.4 billion worldwide following its 2023 release. It became the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history, with Robbie starring in the title role opposite Gosling.