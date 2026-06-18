‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 reveals release date as ‘The Circle’ star Nick Uhlenhuth joins the chaos

Among the singles participating in the upcoming ‘MAFS’ Season, fans will witness the star from ‘The Circle’, ‘Perfect Match’, and ‘Battle Camp’.

‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS) Season 20 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 12, on Peacock. Viewers will be able to stream multi-episode drops every week until the finale is released on August 27, followed by the reunion. Not only that, during the milestone season, fans will also witness experts helping the cast members navigate difficult choices. It includes matchmaking experts Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz. Fans might know Paul from ‘Married at First Sight’ UK, where he has been offering his guidance since the sixth season. On the other hand, Dr. Paz is a board-certified sex therapist and a licensed marriage and family therapist. With her 20+ years of experience, she will be seen helping the cast members through their relationship issues.

A still from 'Married At First Sight' Season 20 trailer featuring experts Dr. Lisa Paz and Paul C. Brunson (Image Source: YouTube | @Peacock)

The upcoming ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 is set in Seattle and features a distinct group of singles looking forward to their potential life partner. After a few sessions with the experts, the singles will take a literal leap of faith by marrying a stranger recommended by the panel. The recently released trailer for the Peacock show features a few changes to the format. Fans witnessed the showmakers reintroduce group sessions featuring the cast members’ interactions with the experts. It will be in a group setting, where experts will share their perspectives on the couples’ relationships, while cast members will reflect on their bonds.

A still from 'Married At First Sight' Season 20 trailer featuring Nick Uhlenhuth (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Peacock)

Peacock’s Season 20 will feature a record-breaking seven couples tying the knot and hoping for the best outcome. After they get ‘Married at First Sight,’ couples will spend a few weeks together getting to know their respective partner, and then they will be asked to make an ultimate choice: whether to continue their married life together or split. Among the singles featured in the trailer, one particular individual caught everyone’s attention: ‘The Circle’ star Nick Uhlenhuth. Reality TV fans will enjoy watching Nick embark on an unexpected journey. He was also part of the Netflix dating show ‘Perfect Match,’ where he was paired with Lauren Chamblin. Unfortunately, the two broke up shortly after their appearance on the show.

​‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 trailer shared a chaotic glimpse of the upcoming season. One of the female cast members, BelleJolie, told the cameras, “I’m ready for my husband, I’m so ready.” Another one, Courteney, admitted, “The kind of guys I pick are not the right ones. Maybe I’m the problem.” One more female cast member confessed, “I’ve been in pretty much every stereotypical toxic relationship.” Further in the trailer, viewers saw tension building among the married couples. It hinted that with “more couples,” there would be “more chaos.” Fans can stream ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 from July 12 onwards on Peacock.