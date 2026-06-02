‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ sees Sumit compare Jenny to his mom during heated argument as tensions boil over

Sumit and Jenny got into an argument after meeting their fellow cast members on the first night

TLC’s latest show ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3, featured six couples, including Jenny and Sumit, Shekinah and Sarper, Paola and Russ, Kara and Guillermo, Thais and Patrick, and Rebecca and Zied. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh rose to fame after their appearance on '90 Day Fiancé' and have returned to 'The Last Resort' after facing some issues in their marriage. The first episode featured the duo receiving an invitation to meet the other couples at the retreat. However, Jenny expressed concern when she realized the group would be meeting at a pub. She told Sumit to “take it easy,” and he responded, “Baby, even they want me to go to a pub and enjoy.” Jenny told him she didn’t want him to get drunk on their first day.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 1 featuring Sumit and Jenny (Image Source: TLC)

In a joint confession, Jenny opened up about how things have been between them. Speaking about the duo's cafe, she said, “Since the cafe closed, Sumit has changed. He likes to party, and he likes his drinking.” Sumit defended himself, saying he enjoys “having a few drinks” because it is “fun.” In the evening, they went to the pub and met the rest of the couples. Fellow cast member Sarper asked Sumit what he wanted to drink, and he said he would have anything that would make him “drunk.” Later, while Jenny sat with the female cast members, she kept looking at Sumit, who told the men that he was there to “hang out with the boys and party.” Witnessing this, Jenny said to him, “Baby, no. Don’t get drunk.” Another cast member, Zied, noted that Jenny was “trying to control” Sumit. “She act like mother with the child in the leash. Like a puppy. Poor Sumit,” he added.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 1 featuring Sumit (Image Source: TLC)

Soon, some of them sat down at a table and got shots. Seeing Sumit’s excitement, Jenny nodded “no” to him. Noticing her reaction to Sumit getting drinks, Sarper asked what this was about. “Normally when he gets drunk…does he do something that you don’t like or…” Jenny replied that Sumit either falls to the floor or walks into a wall after getting drunk. When Sumit reached for his shot, Jenny put it down and told him not to drink it. Despite Sumit wanting to stay, Jenny pulled him outside.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 1 featuring Sarper (Image Source: TLC)

Outside the pub, Sumit and Jenny got into an argument. She told him that despite her trying to stop him from getting drunk, he refused to listen to her. “I’m not drunk yet. Didn’t you just insulted me in front of them? You said that I crawl on the ground and fall down,” he replied. The ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ star noted that her behavior was the reason they were at the retreat and accused her of being “extra controlling.” Jenny told him to go and enjoy his drinks and left while Sumit went back inside the pub. On her way, Jenny told the cameras she was embarrassed that such a situation had unfolded on their first night of the retreat. Soon, Sumit returned, and she told him to respect her decision and not drink. “I stop enjoying life,” responded Sumit. In a private confessional, he shared, “This is the problem. The road is going only one way, Jenny’s way. That’s it. One side, I get controlled by my mother, and other side, like, same way by my wife. Sometimes I feel like I’m living with two mothers.”