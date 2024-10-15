The 'Married at First Sight' Curse: From God problems to infidelity, here's what happened to Season 17 couples

Some 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 couples have managed to stay in touch after the show

DENVER, COLORADO: 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 was one of the most explosive seasons yet, featuring five Denver couples participating in a love experiment to find their one true match. With Season 18 nearing its release, it's time to reflect on which couples survived the previous season and are still together. The season wrapped up in April 2024, making it the longest one so far, especially due to one couple starting their journey midway through another couple's storyline.

While the success rate of 'MAFS' is notoriously low, five couples took a chance on love. Season 17 included Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet, Becca Haley and Austin Reed, Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer, Lauren Goodger and Orion Martzloff, and Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown. Among these pairs, some tied the knot, while others chose to remain friends. However, it's important to note that only a few have managed to maintain their marriages and stay in touch. So, let’s find out which 'MAFS' Season 17 couples are still together.

'Married at First Sight' Season 17 featured 5 Denver couples looking to find their perfect match (YouTube/@lifetime)

What happened to Becca Haley and Austin Reed after Decision Day?

Becca Haley and Austin Reed were considered one of the most compatible couples on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17, sharing a similar sense of humor and evident chemistry. However, while their relationship blossomed quickly, it was also short-lived. After their honeymoon, the couple began to notice their differences, particularly regarding Austin's religious beliefs. Austin identifies as Christian, while Becca, who identifies as Agnostic, is Jewish, leading to tensions in their relationship.

Upon returning from their honeymoon, the pair felt a lack of intimacy, which left Becca feeling frustrated. Austin, in turn, believed Becca wasn’t listening to him and felt he was being painted as the villain in their relationship. Despite their issues, they ultimately said "I do" at the altar, but they broke up the very next day. Their separation stemmed from an incident where Austin allegedly lied about hanging out with a show producer the night before. Notably, the couple remains divorced.

'MAFS' couple Becca Haley and Austin Reed (@The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers)

Where are Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer now?

Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer from 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 made quite an impact during their time on the show. While their initial connection was strong, their relationship quickly became riddled with issues. They started with electrifying chemistry, but things began to unravel the morning after their wedding. Although they had a fun honeymoon, it wasn’t enough to save their relationship. The two frequently clashed, each feeling that the other was not meeting expectations.

After just one month of marriage, Clare and Cameron decided to separate but remained on friendly terms. However, during their reunion on Decision Day, the dynamic shifted when Clare accused Cameron of trying to silence her, while Cameron alleged that Clare had a boyfriend outside the show. Fast forward to today, both Clare and Cameron appear to have moved on from their 'MAFS' drama.

Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer separated on their one-month anniversary (YouTube/@KineticContentTV)

Did Lauren Goodger and Orion Martzloff reconcile after their divorce?

Lauren Goodger and Orion Martzloff initially showed a lot of promise. The interracial couple shared strong chemistry and deep conversations early on, with no intimacy issues. However, their relationship took a downturn when Lauren made an insensitive comment about Orion having "red skin." Although Orion tried to move past it, another issue arose when he discovered Lauren had been sexually involved with someone just months before marrying him.

This ultimately led Orion to request a divorce, despite Lauren's efforts to work things out. Later, Orion attempted to reconcile with Lauren, but it was unsuccessful. During the "Where Are They Now?" episode, he expressed regret for calling off their marriage too soon.

'Married at First Sight' Season 17 groom Orion Martzloff seeks a soul connection with his bride Lauren Goodger (Poppy & Co./@Kelsey Huffer)

Did Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown get married?

'Married at First Sight' Season 17 couple Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown initially seemed like a great match, with both sharing a similar sense of humor. Despite their shared values and acceptance of each other’s personalities, the two had different visions for the future. Chloe dreamed of starting an animal sanctuary and fostering children, while Michael was uncertain about those plans.

On Decision Day, Chloe said "yes," but Michael said "no," acknowledging their differences. During the Reunion episode, the pair showed mutual respect despite their divorce. Since the show, they’ve remained good friends while moving forward with their lives. Michael even gifted Chloe one of his orange sweaters, a gesture she appreciated.

Chloe Brown reflects on positive experiences with Michael Shiakallis (@lifetime)

What happened to Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet after 'MAFS' Season 17?

'Married at First Sight Season 17' couple Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet were one of the season's more turbulent couples. Although they started off well, things took a turn after their honeymoon when Brennan admitted he was no longer attracted to Emily. He realized she didn’t meet his expectations. To make matters worse, Brennan pursued other women while still married.

Unsurprisingly, this led to their divorce. After the show, Brennan moved on and found a healthy, loving relationship with someone new. Meanwhile, Emily has stayed close friends with the other women from her season.

'MAFS' Season 17 couple Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet visit sex therapist (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.