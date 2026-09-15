‘House of the Dragon’ star shares disappointing Season 4 filming update

Olivia Cooke shares a new update on ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 4 filming while reflecting on her return as Alicent Hightower.

'House of the Dragon' fans still have a long wait ahead for the show's final season. Olivia Cooke has revealed that Season 4 will start filming next spring. The update gives fans a clearer production window, but it points to a 2028 return for the HBO drama. Cooke shared the news during an interview with ScreenRant. She discussed her preparation for the final season and the emotional challenge of leaving Alicent Hightower behind. "I haven't. I haven't. We start filming next spring, but I don't really know," Cooke said. The actress added that she expects the ending to affect her character after production finishes. She joked that her emotions take time to surface. "You know, a year later that I'll finally feel the grief from that show ending," Cooke said. The comment offers the first clear indication of the production schedule after Season 3.

Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — (Image Source: Theo Whiteman)

Cooke has spent years playing Alicent Hightower. The character has evolved from a childhood friend of Rhaenyra Targaryen into one of the most important people in the civil war involving the Targaryens. Her opinions carry more weight after Season 3, since Alicent left King's Landing at Rhaenyra Targaryen's instruction at the end of the season. She took an extremely risky venture to ensure her and her daughter Helaena's liberty. That leaves Cooke with plenty of emotional material for the final season. Alicent must deal with the consequences of events she has yet to learn about.

HBO has not announced a premiere date for Season 4, but the previous production schedule offers a rough idea. Season 3 filming started in late March 2025. HBO premiered the season on June 21, 2026. The gap between the start of filming and the premiere lasted about 14 months. A similar schedule would place Season 4's release around the middle of 2028. A later spring start could push the premiere into the summer. Season 3 ended on August 9, 2026. The schedule also reflects the scale of HBO's production. Large battle scenes, visual effects, and complex sets require lengthy post-production work.

Olivia Cooke in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Ollie Upton)

Season 4 will serve as the final season of 'House of the Dragon'. The series adapts George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' book, which narrates the events of the Targaryen civil war that was called the 'Dance of the Dragons'. Its story revolves around the conflict between Rhaenyra and people supporting her half-brother Aegon. Alicent remains tied to that conflict through her family and her past with Rhaenyra. Cooke's character has shared several of the show's most intense scenes with Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra.