‘Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 4 gets promising update as showrunner teases major change

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, just aired the Season 3 finale on AMC

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' recently released its Season 3 finale, titled 'Tenebrae.' Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), along with others, are on the cusp of new beginnings when the episode wraps up. Maggie finally took charge of the hospital community, while Negan took responsibility for the group's security. The finale gave clarity on the duo's equation, essentially what Negan means to Maggie. Their new collaboration suggests there is much more to be seen about their machinations in Manhattan. Several other characters are also taking up new adventures, like Luis DeLeon (Raúl Castillo) and Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim). The finale did not wrap up these characters' storylines, which is making fans speculate whether another season is right around the corner.

A still of Maggie and Negan in 'TWD: DC' — (Image Source: AMC)

AMC has not renewed the show for another season, but has also not put a firm end to it like 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.' Showrunner Seth Hoffman shared that they already have some solid plans for how the story would proceed in a possible Season 4. Fans have long been confused about Maggie's feelings towards Negan. Both have developed a deep bond over the years, but Negan has taken a lot from her, the most important loss being her husband. In the finale, when Negan decided to fight Dillard alone, Maggie could not let go. She blurted out to Negan, "You've got me. We're forever connected. We are outright chained to one another." The episode ended with both of them enjoying a drink together.

A still of Maggie and Negan in 'TWD: DC' — (Image Source: AMC |Robert Clark)

Now that both understood what they meant to each other, their new dynamic would take center stage in the next season. "That's where they are right now. She could fight against that and try to move away from him and live her own life. Part of what we were trying to say in Episode 6 is, 'If you do part, then maybe you'll fall into old patterns that aren't necessarily the best version of yourself. Let's see what happens if the two of you actually do work together for the greater good.' I think, in a Season 4, that would be a really exciting dynamic to explore," Hoffman explained.

A still of Maggie and Negan in 'TWD: DC' — (Image Source: AMC)

The showrunner further clarified that the duo will fight because of the community. They have grown to care about their new home and will have different perspectives for its future. "They're moving into a working relationship, which they've never had before. They have different worldviews, they have different strategies, they have different tactics, and they both want the best for the city, but that doesn't necessarily mean the same thing. Maggie might think one thing is the best, and Negan might think a different thing would be the best. And so, they'll be in conflict about that, but their conflict won't be rooted in the fact that Negan killed Glenn. It'll be rooted in present-day circumstances, which is something both of them really want. That is where their relationship would live in a Season 4," Hoffman added.

A still of Maggie in 'TWD: DC' — (Image Source: AMC)

Cohan also wants another season to showcase what they have planned. "We have a lot of ideas that are outside the box for another season. If it can surprise Jeff and I, it will surprise the fans. [When] you've done a show for 15 years, you're like, 'Oh, we've done everything.' No, you haven't," she shared with PEOPLE. Season 3 was critically acclaimed with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which is a good indicator for its renewal chances. Ultimately, AMC+ viewership numbers will decide its fate, which are yet to be released. All episodes of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' are currently streaming on AMC+.