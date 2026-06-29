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‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Rhaenyra Targaryen takes Iron Throne at great cost

The second episode of the fantasy series focuses on the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet, in which Rhaenyra loses her son Jace Velaryon.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
An image of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)
An image of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 2 raises the stakes further after the bloody Battle of the Gullet. The second episode, titled 'Queen's Landing,' dropped on June 28 on HBO and HBO Max. Sara Hess has written the episode, which is directed by Clare Kilner. HBO's fantasy drama series centers on the House Targaryen's rival factions fighting to claim the Iron Throne and rule over the Seven Kingdoms. The Green faction, led by Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), and the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), embarked on a brutal sea battle in the Season 3 premiere episode. It ended with the death of Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon (Harry Collett), Rhaenyra's son and future heir.

After losing her son in the Battle of the Gullet, Queen Rhaenyra focuses on political conquest rather than more bloodshed to exact her revenge. Her former best friend and current rival, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), agrees to help her ascend to the Iron Throne in exchange for her children's safety. Fearing Aemond's brutality, Alicent sends him away to Harrenhal to clear the way for Rhaenyra and her incoming forces to King's Landing. At the end of Episode 2, Rhaenyra and her husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), arrive at the Red Keep and take over King's Landing without much resistance from the Greens. 

An image of Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen from the episode (Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)
An image of Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen from the episode (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

Furthermore, Rhaenyra knows that the only way to legitimize her claim to the Iron Throne is by eliminating her rival Aegon II, despite her promise to Alicent. However, she is furious upon learning that he has already fled the city before she could seize it. Daemon convinces her to make a show of strength in front of her new subjects to solidify her authority and discourage rebellion from the people of King's Landing. He suggests publicly executing Alicent's father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the former Hand of the King, who has been held in a dungeon since Season 2 by Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). 

An image of Alicent Hightower from Episode 2 of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)
An image of Alicent Hightower from Episode 2 of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

With a heavy heart, Rhaenyra beheads Otto Hightower, her father's former Hand. But Daemon is not satisfied and also executes another key member of the Greens, Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy), to send a clear message to anyone thinking of challenging the Blacks' reign. The episode ends with Rhaenyra finally sitting on the Iron Throne. However, her victory comes at a great cost. Alicent is left heartbroken after witnessing her father's death. 

Rhaenyra's betrayal ends any hope of reconciliation between the two queens and catalyzes further division and conflict. The latest episodes of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 are slated to drop on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. 

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