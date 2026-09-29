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Disney+ renews 'ESPN Jeopardy!' but with a major change

Jeremy Schaap won $500,000 for his charity after emerging victorious on 'ESPN Jeopardy!' Season 1
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Joe Buck from 'ESPN Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Tyler Golden)
A still of Joe Buck from 'ESPN Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Tyler Golden)

'ESPN Jeopardy! ' has officially secured a renewal. The spin-off, which premiered on July 31, 2026, will return with another installment on Disney+, Hulu, and the ESPN App. The first season featured on-air talent and popular celebrities, including Jon Hamm, Hannah Storm, Manti Te’o, and Adam Pally as contestants. Like the original show, contestants received several clues, but in this case, they were all related to sports trivia. Jeremy Schaap won the freshman season, earning $500,000 for his charity. Jon Hamm and Kyle Brandt were declared runner-ups, winning $100,000 for their respective charities. Joe Buck hosted the first season and will return for the show's second installment as well. He announced the renewal on 'Monday Night Football' during the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

A still of Joe Buck in 'ESPN Jeopardy!
A still of Joe Buck in 'ESPN Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Greg Gayne)

The second season will feature a significant change. This time around, the spin-off will welcome everyday sports fans as contestants. Sony Pictures Television is producing the spin-off. Michael Davies, who is an EP on 'Jeopardy!,' will serve in the same capacity on 'ESPN Jeopardy!' The show appears to be taking into consideration complaints raised by fans after the first season. Executive producer Michael Davies previously said they initially wanted to include regular fans in the first season itself, but for some reason the plan fell apart. “But I can say that I am hopeful that the next season of ESPN Jeopardy!, which feels very much on the cards, will feature regular players, so stay tuned for an announcement coming around mid-September,” Davies added, as per TV Insider. Interested individuals can apply via jeopardy.com to participate in the next season. 

A still of Joe Buck in 'ESPN Jeopardy!'
A still of Joe Buck in 'ESPN Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Disney)

The format of 'ESPN Jeopardy!' is slightly different from 'Jeopardy!'. The spin-off kicks off with six quarterfinal matches, with the winners from each advancing to the semifinals. The semifinal winners then compete in the final. This time around, the prize money will be $300,000. Buck announced the renewal on 'Monday Night Football' during the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. A release date is yet to be announced. The show will continue filming at the Alex Trebek Stage, also known as Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. All episodes of the first season are currently streaming on Disney+, Hulu, and the ESPN app.

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