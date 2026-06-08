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Kaitlin Olson reveals what she wants more of in 'High Potential' Season 3: 'Love seeing Morgan...'

Season 3 of 'High Potential' is expected to release in January 2027, and the show's star shared her two cents on what she wanted to see
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)
Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)

Kaitlin Olson recently revealed what she wants to see in 'High Potential' Season 3, and it's likely something many fans of the hit series would agree with. Following its debut last year, the ABC series stars Olson as Morgan Gillory, a genius with an exceptionally high IQ who helps solve crimes as an LAPD consultant, but her personal life is a bit of a struggle. Season 3 is expected to be released in January 2027. While this gives the writing room ample time to come up with more storylines, Olson shared her thoughts on what she would like to see 

Still of Morgan and Kadarec in 'High Potential' (Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)
Still of Morgan and Kadarec in 'High Potential' (Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)

Speaking to Good Morning America’s Will Ganss, the star's first request was to show that her character wasn't all perfect. "I always love seeing Morgan get things wrong," Olson said. "I think that’s interesting." This makes sense, considering Morgan is often several steps ahead of both the police and criminals thanks to her quick thinking. While there have been instances of Morgan getting a detail wrong here, and a bit of context erring there, it's what the actress would ideally want focus on, making Morgan someone who does make mistakes. Her second request focused more on the support cast. "I want to dig deeper into our, the rest of our cast, and see who they are and, you know, where they come from," she added. In the 'High Potential' Season 2 finale, the Major Crimes team manages to solve the murder of the reality TV host, but the episode ends on a cliffhanger. Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) is found stabbed and bleeding, and a shadowy figure, speculated to be Morgan's missing ex, Roman, is seen.

A still from 'High Potential' Season 2 featuring Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec (L) and Kaitlin Olson as Morgan (R) (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)
A still from 'High Potential' Season 2 featuring Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec (L) and Kaitlin Olson as Morgan (R) (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)

Olson's latest comes after a string of Season 3 updates. According to Variety, sisters Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are officially joining the series as co-showrunners and executive producers following Todd Harthan’s departure. He left the series after filming the second season. "We are so grateful to be working with Craig, Karey, Simran, and our partners at 20th and ABC on this exciting new chapter of ‘High Potential," the Zuckermans said in a statement, per the outlet. "The fact we get to collaborate with Drew, Sarah and Andrea at Goddard Textiles and the incomparable Kaitlin Olson is a dream come true. We’re looking forward to climbing into the brilliant, bustling mind of Morgan Gillory and crafting intricate mysteries worthy of her genius." As for the cast, the series also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J., Matthew Lamb, Steve Howey, and Judy Reyes.

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