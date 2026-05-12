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ABC Fall 2026 schedule brings disappointing news for 'High Potential, 'Scrubs,' and more fan-favorite shows

ABC’s 2026 schedule moved 'High Potential' while renewing all scripted shows and adding 'The Rookie: North.'
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) Poster of 'High Potential' (R) Scott Speedman in 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Credit: ABC)
(L) Poster of 'High Potential' (R) Scott Speedman in 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Credit: ABC)

ABC has released its primetime television schedule for Fall 2026-27. The schedule, announced on Tuesday, is similar to last year's lineup, with just one major change. Kaitlin Olson-led comedy-drama series 'High Potential' has been shifted to midseason. This change is peculiar, given that 'High Potential' is one of the network's signature primetime dramas. ABC’s senior vice president of content strategy and scheduling, Ari Goldman, told Variety that the move of 'High Potential' is to allow for an uninterrupted season three run. He said, "We’re thinking about the behavior of our linear audience, but also the streaming viewers, who really have shown the importance of week-over-week steadiness in planning and rolling out these shows. We do not take lightly the move of ‘High Potential’ to midseason, but I think this is a real opportunity to bridge through to the end of the year, to keep an uninterrupted run of episodes."

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)
Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram/ @highpotentialabc)

Scott Speedman's 'R.J. Decker,' which hasn't been performing particularly well, not only narrowly avoided cancellation but also landed the Tuesday 10.00 p.m. slot. "At the end of the day, ‘R.J. Decker’ opened phenomenally well on the network and really held up across its season," said Goldman while addressing its performance. "I think the signs are there to be able to nurture this one into an even bigger story." '9-1-1,' '9-1-1: Nashville,' and 'Grey’s Anatomy' have retained their spots on Thursday. 'Scrubs' will remain 'Abbott Elementary’s' companion on Wednesday, airing before 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' and 'Shark Tank.' It is notable that, for the first time in history, ABC has renewed every one of its scripted shows. "They’re renewed because they’re all performing well," Goldman said.

Scott Speedman in a still from 'RJ Decker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)
Scott Speedman in a still from 'RJ Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

Another interesting part of the schedule is the absence of a Bachelor-branded series, which has always found a place on the lineup since the pandemic. However, amid the turmoil surrounding the most recent installment of 'The Bachelorette,' the network made this call. Both 'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' are slated for midseason. The only new addition to ABC's scripted lineup is 'The Rookie: North,' a spinoff of the network's flagship procedural drama 'The Rookie.' Both shows are likely to be paired together. However, ABC hasn't officially revealed its midseason lineup yet.

Here's a quick look at the ABC's Fall 2026-27 primetime schedule:

Monday

 8.00 p.m.: 'ESPN’s Monday Night Football'

Tuesday

8.00 p.m.: 'Dancing with the Stars'

10.00 p.m.: 'R.J. Decker'

Wednesday

8.00 p.m.: 'Scrubs'

8.30 p.m.: 'Abbott Elementary'

9.00 p.m.: 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'

10.00 p.m.: 'Shark Tank'

Thursday

8.00 p.m.: '9-1-1'

9.00 p.m.: '9-1-1: Nashville'

10:00 p.m.: 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Friday

8.00 p.m.: 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

9.00 p.m.: '20/20 (two hours)'

Saturday

7.30 p.m.: 'College Football'

Sunday

7.00 p.m.: 'America’s Funniest Home Videos'

8.00 p.m.: 'The Wonderful World of Disney'

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