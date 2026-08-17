‘Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 introduces a new romance but OG fans may be upset

Maggie embarks on a trip with Luis to save the hospital in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3 Episode 4

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3 returned with Episode 4, immediately causing an uproar amongst longtime fans. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) seems to be on the verge of exploring some new possibilities that Gleggie fans, in particular, aren't too happy about. For those unaware, Maggie was married to fan favorite Glenn (Steven Yeun) in the OG series before his untimely death in Season 7. They were one of the most beloved pairings in the 'Walking Dead' universe, which is possibly why it has taken so long for showrunners to feature Maggie in a romantic storyline. But the wait appears to be over, as viewers seem to witness sparks flying between her and Luis (Raúl Castillo) in the latest episode titled 'Found/Lost.'

A still of Luis and Maggie from 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Image Source: X | The Walking Dead)

The episode kicks off with the hospital landing in significant trouble. Supplies are running out, and in this post-apocalyptic world, there aren't many places the characters can turn to for help. Luis, the doctor/medic working in the facility, pairs up with Maggie to approach an individual called 'Trader' for help. On the journey, they speak about their pasts, current lives, and more. They eventually catch up with the 'Trader' (Folake Olowofoyeku) and offer him Croat’s formula in exchange for the supplies. 'Trader' is elated, taking their leave to verify the formula and decide his next steps. Luis and Maggie are left alone once again, and this time they play Jenga together. The romantic chemistry is pretty evident at this point.

A still of Luis and Maggie from 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' — (Image Source: X | The Walking Dead)

Trader then comes along with a man named Gerald (Ned Van), and Maggie makes the same offer. However, Gerald rejects the offer on behalf of both of them. The mysterious character reveals that he and Trader belong to a local religious community that has spent much of the apocalypse safely tucked away in the woods. They have no use for technology that converts the dead into energy. Luis and Maggie are forced to return to Manhattan without any solutions. Their troubles increase when, just after their arrival, the city is hit by an earthquake. During the earthquake, Maggie loses her wedding ring, which could be a sign that she is ready to move on from the relationship. This potential development will definitely be hard for both Gleggie fans and Maggie to process. In the episode, Maggie momentarily imagines a future with Luis, which immediately makes her feel guilty because of Glenn.

A still of Negan and Maggie from 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' (Image Source: X | The Walking Dead)

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) also experiences significant changes in the episode. He deals with Renata's lucrative bribe involving a nice apartment, on the condition that he follows local rules and does not kill people. The next episode will see all the characters navigate a new challenge, as the devastating earthquake destroys everything around them. 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' continues to air new episodes every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.