Is Joe in danger? ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 3 ending explained as timeline shifts

Joe suggests releasing Oleksandra and having her monitored in ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 3

‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 3 ended with yet another cliffhanger as viewers witnessed Joe (played by Zoe Saldaña) and Kyle (played by Thad Luckinbill) meeting her boss, Kaitlyn Meade (played by Nicole Kidman), and Deputy CIA Director Byron Westfield (played by Michael Kelly). Joe pitched Oleksandra’s plan; however, she added a major twist. Instead of announcing that they had Yurimov in their custody, Joe told her bosses that the White House should release a statement declaring that a Russian agent had been captured on U.S. soil, without revealing his identity. She believed that if they were to withhold information about the captured agent, Russia would be trapped into finding out who was captured.

A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 featuring Oleksandra (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo By: Lauren "Lo" Smith)

Notably, Joe also suggested releasing Oleksandra and having her monitored. She told her boss, “Every contact she has will reach out.” Kyle added, “Every SVR agent in the region will reach out too.” With this, Joe’s team could investigate everyone who contacted Oleksandra and use Russia’s espionage tactics against them. However, in a flash-forward scene, things got tense after Joe’s capture. She was seen chained to a bed surrounded by Russian captives. A television mounted on the ceiling played the same footage over and over again. The clip was from when the White House press secretary announced that they had captured a Russian agent without revealing his identity. Joe was forced to watch the clip repeatedly, and water was splashed on her every few seconds as she was not allowed to close her eyes.

A still from ‘Lioness’ Season 3 featuring Joe's teammates (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo By: Lauren "Lo" Smith)

The latest episode also featured Oleksandra working with Joe’s team, despite most of them being suspicious of her, which was quite shocking. During the meeting with Joe and her team, Oleksandra explained how tense situations involving Russia, China, and the U.S. often play out. It was something that viewers might not have expected, since moments before the meeting, she had been captured and interrogated while her family faced danger.

Given that Joe was also captured by the Russians, it might be connected to Oleksandra's revelation about the “disease” situation within the U.S. government. So there’s a high chance that someone within the government gave the orders. Since Joe’s team rushed to find Oleksandra, they are likely to do the same for her as well.