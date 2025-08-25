‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 finally gets a release date — and it’s coming on Netflix sooner than you think

Emily’s headed to Rome (and Venice!) in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 — and she’s bringing the drama with her

With her signature charm and ever-complicated love life, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is gearing up for a stylish return in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5. The Season 4 finale of 'Emily in Paris' delivered more twists than expected, introducing a new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), and setting the stage for Emily's next chapter in Rome. But that leaves one burning question, what about Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)? Fortunately, it looks like we won’t have to wait long to find out.

A still of Lily Collins from 'Emily in Paris' (Image Source: Netflix | Emily in Paris)

'Emily in Paris' Season 5 reportedly will premiere on Thursday, December 18, on Netflix, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. After Season 4 took Emily from Paris to Rome, the new season will expand her adventures further into Rome and Venice, as per Deadline. According to the logline, in 'Emily in Paris' Season 5, Emily becomes the head of Agence Grateau Rome, where she must juggle career and relationship challenges in her new home. However, when a work idea backfires, it triggers heartbreak and professional setbacks.

Not only that, Emily will also embrace her French lifestyle in search of stability, but a major secret puts one of her closest relationships at risk. Through honesty, she will navigate the conflict, ultimately finding stronger connections, clarity, and openness to new possibilities. Along with the release date announcement, the makers also released the first-look images, where Collins debuts a bob haircut, continuing the style she had when Season 4 Part 2 was released. Darren Star returns as creator, writer, and executive producer, alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy. Collins will also have producing credits.

The returning cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who will once again play the character of Sylvie, whereas Ashley Park is also set to return as Mindy Chen, Emily's best friend. Other returning actors include Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard. Newcomers this season are Minnie Driver, who will breathe life into the character of Princess Jane; Bryan Greenberg, who will play Jake; and Michèle Laroque as Yvette. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

'Emily in Paris' recently grabbed major attention when 47-year-old assistant director Diego Borella died. "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family," a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." According to La Repubblica, Il Messaggero, and Corriere della Sera, Borella collapsed around 7 pm local time on Thursday, August 21, while preparing a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice. Medical staff attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A local doctor confirmed the death, saying he likely died of "a sudden heart attack." Filming for Season 5 was suspended after the tragedy but resumed on Saturday, August 23.