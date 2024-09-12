'Emily in Paris' Season 4' Part 2 Ending Explained: Emily Cooper's bold decision changes everything

ROME, ITALY: Things are finally looking up for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 as a new love interest has swept her off her feet so much so that she has taken a life-changing decision at the end of the season. From the start of Part 2, we saw how Emily and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) romance went kaput, with Emily electing to leave for Rome.

Lucky for Emily she finds herself in the company of attractive hunk Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), and the two begin to spend time together. However, they say every good thing has an end, and this is Emily's life, shrouded with challenges, and so does happen in the finale of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2, when she has to make a show-altering decision, which will make you wonder about the future of Emily, and how it will impact others.

How does Emily Cooper convince Marcello to sign with Agence Grateau in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4' Part 2?

Bruno Gouery, Lily Collins, Samuel Arnold, and Thalia Besson in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

After landing in Rome, Emily forms a relationship with Marcello, who gives her a tour of the city while also discussing his family's heritage in the town. He recounts about how his father made the company to give it back to his community. Later, at Marcello's family home, things rapidly become heated as Emily cautions him about selling his firm to JVMA. Feeling misled, assuming that Emily was there for business, Marcello sends Emily out, but his mother overhears their exchange.

Emily comes to her hotel room and encounters Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), who admits her sorrow about the Eurovision issue, turns out that Mindy has been pulled off the tour. Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman) featured Benoit’s (Kevin Dias) song in an ad, which also resulted in their breakup. At this point, Emily encourages her closest friend to finish her song, which she performs on the street. In the morning, Marcello agrees to meet with Agence Grateau, for which Emily lies that they have an office in Rome.

Then Emily lets Sylvie know about it and working on her toes she hurries off and chooses to have an office place. In the following scene, Mindy wakes up to the pleasant news that her song has gone viral, earning her a judging invitation on Chinese Pop Star. Sylvie utilizes an office space from an old designer buddy for a front for their Rome office and then calls in Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) as well. With the old team reassembled, the business presentation begins which is everything but great, as Antonia Muratori (Anna Galiena) makes it clear that she is aware that the office is a sham, but still they get a six-month agreement, Emily once again impresses her. Marcello, however, informs Emily that in the end she was there for the business and departs.

Did Gabriel finally fulfill his dream in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4' Part 2?

Lucas Bravo in 'Emily in Paris' (netflix/@carolbethuel)

Back in Paris, Geneviève (Thalia Besson) delivers the great news to Gabriel about him earning the Michelin star, who then asks about Emily, to which she explains that his ex-girlfriend is in Rome. Geneviève then kisses him and suggests they should celebrate the news later. To celebrate their deal, Sylvie throws a party but Emily is still scared that she made the wrong mistake of combining business with her personal life expresses her fears to Slyvie that she damaged things with Marcello for real this time.

Marcello arrives, prompting Emily to leave and meet him. Meanwhile, Slyvie receives a message from Laurent (Arnaud Binard), and at the same moment runs into a friend with whom she also spends the night, making it obvious that things would be hard for Sylvie and Laurent in the upcoming season. Marcello confronts Emily, revealing that his mother told him about Emily's request not to work on the account. Emily explains that she didn’t want to work with him but wanted to be with him. They share a passionate kiss and quickly reconcile.

Meanwhile, Gabriel is celebrating his win when Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) show up too but our man is not in the most celebratory of moods as he tells them that he is missing Emily and she should be there. While Genevieve continues to make advances, Gabriel takes her aside and makes it clear that things turned crazy the other night, but he feels nothing for her. Later, he calls Emily to inform her about the star but has to leave a message expressing his thanks.

What shocking decision does Emily Cooper make in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

Emily gets Gabriel’s message and shares the joyful news with Sylvie, Luc, and Julian. Sylvie also has something to offer as she announces that Agence Grateau is establishing an office in Rome. Julien and Luc propose their names, to which Sylvie proposes herself as well but reveals that Antonia has asked Emily to run their Rome account. After consenting to stay, Emily contacts Mindy, who’s thrilled for her bestie, and later shares the news with Gabriel, Alfie, and Antoine, teasing the idea of opening a restaurant in Rome while emphasizing that Paris will not be as before without Emily.

Sensing Gabriel's tension, Alfie encourages him to act on his affections, claiming that Emily is only with Marcello because she's not with him. Gabriel hurries off and calls Emily, who had left him a voicemail congratulating him for his success. Later, Emily takes in her new Rome house and the view is stunningly beautiful. She snaps a photo with the view as she is going to change her username 'Emily in Paris' to 'Emily in Rome', a knock on the door occurs where we assume it's Gabriel at her doorstep, but it's Marcello who had come to take her for a trip across the city. Meanwhile, Gabriel asks Mindy where does Emily live in Rome, ending the season on a cliffhanger.

