'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2: 5 wild plot predictions for Netflix's quirky show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The La La Land of Paris is ready to welcome you back as Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is all set to captivate you with the second part of 'Emily in Paris' which will be released on Thursday, September 12. As we've seen, Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) have officially started dating after finally admitting their feelings to one another. However, they didn't anticipate the challenges their journey to love would bring.

With Camille's (Camille Razat) shocking pregnancy lie and her subsequent fallout with her lover, Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' is sure to bring a host of challenging scenarios. Not only Camille but the trailer for Part 2 hints at trouble in paradise for Emily and Gabriel’s relationship. This new season will introduce an entirely new love interest for Emily, shaking things up even further. The trailer also suggests that Emily might face competition at work. So, without further ado, here are five things to look forward to in Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4.

1. Will there be trouble in Emily Cooper and Gabriel's relationship in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix/@marieetchgoyen)

As you might have guessed, there will indeed be issues in Emily and Gabriel’s relationship, making a happily-ever-after seem elusive. The trailer for Part 2 shows Emily growing increasingly dissatisfied with the closeness between Gabriel and Camille.

Gabriel is excited about becoming a father and is dedicating a lot of time to caring for Camille. This could create tension between him and Emily, as she may struggle with the idea of pulling Gabriel away from his new family, as hinted in the trailer. If only the pair could openly communicate their concerns, things might improve. However, as we know, Emily and Gabriel’s love story is unlikely to end happily in this season.

2. Who is the new guy Emily Cooper meets in Rome in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

With trouble in paradise with Gabriel, our beloved character’s search for romance is far from over. This season, Emily will find herself entangled in a new romance with a charming man from Rome, promising a romance as enchanting as it sounds. From the trailer, it looks like Emily is persuaded by Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to convince Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), an important client, to work with their firm.

This leads Emily to Italy, where sparks fly as she and Marcello spend time together. Expect to see some full-fledged romantic moments between this new pair. In the end, I agree with Mindy Chen's (Ashley Park) statement in the trailer that Emily has dated French, British, and now an Italian; she’s truly stamping her passport.

3. Will Camille create chaos in Emily Cooper's life in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Camille Razzat in a still from 'Emily in Paris'(@netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

Camile is a complex character in 'Emily in Paris,' with her own set of insecurities that we've seen from the show's start, but just when things were looking better for her, a new and challenging situation emerged. As we saw at the end of Part 1 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Camille is not pregnant, and she has not even notified Gabriel about it.

Camile's relationship with Sofia Sideris (Melia Kreiling) has also hit a rough patch, and she has grown increasingly dissatisfied with the joyful connection between Emily and Gabriel. So, brace yourself, as Camille, the original villain in Gabriel and Emily's love story, is set to make another attempt to undermine their relationship. This time, she might just succeed

4. Will Alfie bid farewell to Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

After their split in the final episode of 'Emily in Paris' Season 3, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) was seen only briefly in the first part of Season 4, thus expectations were high for the second season. In the first part, we saw Alfie contemplating winning Emily back, but in the latest trailer, he makes only a fleeting appearance—blink and you might miss him.

This brief and insignificant appearance in Part 1 strongly suggests that Alfie’s storyline in 'Emily in Paris' might be nearing its end. Alternatively, it’s possible that Alfie’s character may not play a significant role in Part 2 and could be reserved for future seasons, where Alfie might stir up more chaos in Emily’s life.

5. Who is Genevieve in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Thalia Besson in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

This season, Emily will face new competition as Genevieve (Thalia Besson) is introduced in Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris', and it seems that the two will compete. In the teaser, Genevieve appears to adapt effortlessly to Parisian society, in contrast to Emily, who initially struggled to fit in.

Furthermore, Emily and Mindy watch Genevieve interacting with Gabriel, which is reminiscent of Emily's connection with Gabriel when she first came to Paris. Overall, Genevieve's introduction is sure to bring a wave of fresh developments that will shake up 'Emily in Paris'.

