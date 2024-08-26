'Emily in Paris' Season 4: Why Emily's perfect Parisian love story could be all wrong for her

The second part pf 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 will make its debut on Thursday, September 12

Warning: Contains speculations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, readers discretion advised

PARIS, FRANCE: The stars are shining brightly for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as Part 2 of the fourth season of 'Emily in Paris' finally entangles her notorious love triangle. From Season 1, we've seen Emily facing enormous challenges in her love life, from becoming involved with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille's (Camille Razat ) relationship to dating Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), she often ends up in a messy situation.

It appeared as the cupid isn't on Emily's side as she frequently faces challenges in her relationship. However, Part 1 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 finally reveals that Emily is dating the man of her dreams. But how long will their love life last in the turbulent world of 'Emily in Paris'?

Who does Emily Cooper starts dating in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

Things are finally going great for Emily, as she begins dating the handsome Chef Gabriel following the rollercoaster events of the previous season. Gabriel and Emily's romance heats up in the finale of Part 1 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 when the man takes Emily on a romantic date to a luxurious restaurant.

The couple spend the evening with Gabriel's friends, who talk about his chances of receiving a Michelin star. Gabriel declares his love for Emily at the end of the night, and she returns the gesture. When Gabriel kisses Emily at home, Camille, who is dealing with a hard time, also notices their intimate moment.

Why Emily Cooper and Gabriel's relationship may not survive in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@marieetchgoyen)

While it is difficult to ignore the fact that Emily and Gabriel look adorable together and have excellent chemistry, things will not be straightforward for them, and the couple may experience heartbreak in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2. As established in the show, their personalities are quite contradictory; Gabriel is trying his hardest to make a name for himself by earning the Michillen star, whereas Emily appears to be naive and always in her own world.

Gabriel's devotion to Camille could also serve as the biggest hiccup in the couple's blissful relationship as the chef believes Camille is pregnant with his child. It was quite clear in Part 1 that Gabriel struggles to maintain boundaries as Sofia and Camille begin living with him, which is indeed a 'grey area', given the fact that his ex cheated on him and he still helped her out. It is clear that it will indeed cause further issues in Part 2.

In addition, the couple could face challenges from both Alfie and Camille. While Alfie, who still has feelings for Emily, may return to cause an unintentional miscommunication between the couple, Camille may purposefully cause a rift between the couple after Sofia Sideris (Melia Kreiling) leaves her and discovers that she is not pregnant. As subtly hinted in the Part 1 finale, Camille is concerned about Gabriel and Emily's relationship, and her character arc will take a negative turn in Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, which will surely create issues between Gabriel and Emily.

How to stream 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1?

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@carolebethuel)

To watch 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, you must have an exclusive membership, as the streaming service offers various packages based on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising has a monthly membership fee of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not include advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to use one account on two screens simultaneously while streaming in 1080p/full HD resolution. Fans can watch 4K Ultra HD video on up to four screens at once with Dolby Atmos and HDR using the $22.99/month Premium Plan.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 1 trailer